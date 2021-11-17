Jen Psaki Claims Republicans Are 'Rooting for Inflation'

On Tuesday, White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki went into pure spin mode on Twitter. She tweeted in response to a Wall Street Journal article about how the Biden economy has led to high inflation, which has pushed the Administration to focus its message on rising consumer prices. Instead of taking responsibility for the misery and soaring prices being inflicted upon Americans by failed Democratic policies, Psaki immediately pivoted and pounced on Republicans for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better agenda:

Q: Why, when Americans are seeing higher prices, are Republicans united against a bill to lower core costs on prescription drugs, health care, child care, and elder care? A: They’re rooting for inflation. https://t.co/Dl0JRB5WXv — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 16, 2021

Sure Jan , I mean Jen, it’s all the Republicans’ fault because we’re “united against” spending on issues that have little if anything to do with actual inflation. The fact is, Republicans aren’t “rooting for inflation” because if we were, spending money we don’t have on things we can’t afford through the Democratic-led Build Back Better agenda would certainly be the most straightforward way to quickly increase inflation rates.

Related: Misery Index: Average Americans Feel the Pinch of the Biden Economy

Don’t believe me? Even Barack Obama’s economic advisor, Steven Rattner, recently warned that Biden’s Build Back Better agenda would increase inflation. And let’s not forget when Speaker Nancy Pelosi slipped and told us: The Democratic plan was “to address the full Obama agenda of building back better,” which gave us not only record deficits but soaring gas prices as well—you know, like the record high gas prices California is now experiencing.

Sorry, Jen, but Americans aren’t stupid; we see the spin. And we also see how you and your Democratic colleagues have ignored inflation warnings while gaslighting us for months:

Joe Biden downplayed rising prices for months. Now prices are rising at the fastest pace in 31 years. pic.twitter.com/VQ2dncoUD6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 16, 2021

Americans know Republicans are actually against the uncontrolled and reckless spending of the Biden Build Back Better agenda that will only exacerbate the economic misery we’re feeling each day in the checkout aisle, at the gas pump, and while paying our heating bills this winter.