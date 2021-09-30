Whose Agenda Is It? Pelosi Calls Biden's 'Build Back Better' Plan 'Obama Agenda'

Joe Biden campaigned on his “Build Back Better” agenda for over a year, yet Nancy Pelosi accidentally attributed the ambitious plan to Barack Obama during a press conference earlier this week.

“Keep government open — we intend, we have to do those imminently, more imminently even to address the full Obama agenda of building back better,” she said.

Some might call it a gaffe, others might say she said the quiet part out loud. That’s a tough one. Nancy Pelosi, who is 81 years old, has been know to make a few gaffes here and there. But, it’s easy to see why anyone, regardless of their mental acuity, could confuse Biden’s agenda with Obama’s. They are essentially the same thing. Since taking office, Joe Biden’s most significant contributions with the presidential pen have been to restore Obama-era policies reversed by President Trump.

Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda even sounds like a repeat of Obama’s tax-and-spend “Hope and Change” agenda that gave us record deficits and higher gas prices. Biden has also illegally recommitted the United States to the Paris Climate Accords and the Iran nuclear deal. From domestic policy to foreign affairs, Joe Biden is an Obama redux.

So, it’s easy to see why Pelosi would be so confused.