Sen. Cruz: DHS Sec. Mayokas Doesn't Seem to Know Much About the Southern U.S. Border

On Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about conditions at the southern U.S. border and the Biden Administration’s failed illegal immigration policies.

Cruz began by repeating Mayorkas’s previous testimony that “our immigration system is fundamentally broken.” In fact, Myorkas said in 2020 under Trump, “we certainly saw a low level of illegal immigration” while this year under Biden, illegal immigration “is certainly a historic high.”

“So you’re right, it’s broken, but you broke it,” said Cruz.

Under Joe Biden, we’ve seen the highest rate of illegal immigration in 61 years. Our immigration system is broken and Joe Biden and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas broke it. pic.twitter.com/mEHQ31MEYO — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 16, 2021

When asked how many “got-aways” there have been at the border, Myorkas said he didn’t know and would “have to circle back on that one.” Cringe. Where have we heard that before?

When asked if Joe Biden had been to see the “kids in the Biden cages at the border,” Myorkas answered no. Had Kamala Harris visited the “Biden cages” at the border? “They are not cages,” Myorkas parsed, but “she has not seen them.” When asked if any Democratic senator on the committee had been “down to see the Biden cages,” Myorkas deflected by answering about other Democratic senators visiting other border facilities.

When asked how many women and children have been sexually assaulted by human traffickers as they illegally crossed the U.S. border, Mayorkas said he “didn’t have that data.” Myorkas also didn’t know how many COVID-19 positive illegal aliens had been released into the United States, how many illegal immigrants have died, how many convicted criminal illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., how many kids have been in the Biden cages this year, or how many illegal immigrants actually show up for their court hearings after being caught and released into the U.S.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cannot give a straight answer on how many illegal immigrants have shown up to court after catch and release. What is he hiding?

#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/cYRN7wZ0Vu — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 16, 2021

Finally, Sen. Cruz asked Myorkas whether he believed paying “millions of dollars to illegal immigrants” would lead to “more illegal immigration or less illegal immigration.” Myorkas didn’t answer directly but launched into a virtue-signaling leftist diatribe about a poor migrant mother being separated from her seven-year-old daughter yadda-yadda-yadda. This interaction was interesting, though, because Mayorkas did actually end up saying something telling.

Watch and see if you hear what Sen. Cruz seemed to miss as Mayorkas admits a significant but naive belief about the reported $450,000 to $1.8 million payments to illegal aliens:

Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to answer whether payments of $450k from the federal government to illegal aliens is a good idea. The answer is obvious. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/5duTIiAolU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 17, 2021

Did you catch it? Just after the secretary’s virtue-signaling migrant mother story and while Cruz continued to press him, Mayorkas, talking over the senator, admitted, “I don’t believe it would be a pull factor.” And there you have it, folks. Biden’s DHS secretary doesn’t believe giving away millions of taxpayer money will encourage more migrants to make the illegal trek across our border. And he couldn’t be more wrong. Just last month, Biden’s former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott sounded the alarm that word of these payments has spread south and, with the help of the drug cartels, the wave of migrants is already on its way north.

The big question is why are Biden and his DHS allowing this to happen? Why is the left seeming to encourage these massive migrant caravans to stream into the United States virtually unhindered? We know why, and it has nothing to do with “compassion” and everything to do with “fundamental transformation.”

Watch the entire uninterrupted grilling here.