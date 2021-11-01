Sleepy Joe Biden Falls Asleep During Climate Conference. Wouldn’t You?

Donald Trump dubbed him “Sleepy Joe,” and once again, the America-First president was right. At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday, Old Joe was sitting in the audience, duly masked, listening to an ideologue drone on and on about how planetary disaster is just around the corner, and Climate Morpheus started doing his work. Biden closed his eyes, opened them again after a few seconds, struggled to keep them open, but ultimately succumbed and began dozing until an aide came over toward the end of the speech the ostensible president was ostensibly listening to and woke him up. It may have been the most humanizing and relatable moment of his entire dumpster fire presidency.

Ironically, the speech that Old Joe found so soothing and sleep-inducing was the usual climate apocalyptic that gets peddled at these conferences. The speaker was a disabled rights advocate from South Africa who claimed that “15% of the world’s population have a disability.” As the putative leader of the putative Free World dropped off into dreamland, the speaker was saying that in his home country, “I see the impact of climate change on our communities, on our economy, on our ability to grow food, and even to survive.”

Biden dozed through the speaker’s nightmare scenario of what would happen if we don’t destroy all internal combustion engines outside the People’s Republic of China, and pronto:

I see generations right now with fear in their hearts about what the future holds. On behalf of everyone, disabled and non-disabled all around the world, I call on you to commit to concrete actions to stop the destruction of this magnificent planet. This conference is one of the most important meetings in history. You have the chance to make decisions and reach agreements which will affect the lives of generations to come. You are in a position of extraordinary power. You can change forever the trajectory we are on. You can make a world that is once again full of hope, not fear. This is my message from earth to COP on behalf of we the 15, I ask you: please help us to guarantee a safer future for every life regardless of their ability.

This kind of thing should have Biden on the edge of his chair, drinking in every word, or even up on his feet cheering. After all, he said in October 2020 that “the number one issue facing humanity. And it’s the number one issue for me. Climate change is the existential threat to humanity. Unchecked, it is going to actually bake this planet. This is not hyperbole. It’s real. And we have a moral obligation.”

If Sleepy Joe really thinks that this planet is on the verge of getting “baked,” and not the way Hunter Biden would use the word, either, then why is he so blissfully unconcerned about this urgent existential threat that during a United Nations conference devoted to it he dozes off in front of the world? Of course, part of the reason is that the alleged president is 78 years old, clearly suffering from dementia, and no doubt exhausted from tooling around Rome in a motorcade made up of no less than 85 gas-guzzling, climate-destroying internal combustion vehicles. The man is old, the man is tired, it must take a lot out of him to pretend to be president of the United States all day, and as the ever-perceptive Stephen Green said to me about this incident, “Find me an event when Biden didn’t take an unscheduled nap.”

Absolutely true. There is, however, another likely reason why Biden didn’t think that the disabled speaker’s words were urgent enough to slug down enough cup of coffee and force himself to stay awake: he doesn’t really believe that climate change is going to “bake this planet,” or if it is, that anything he and his fellow socialist, globalist, internationalist put-our-nation-last leaders at COP26 will do much to prevent the great bake-off from happening. If he did believe it, he wouldn’t have taken, at what was no doubt enormous American taxpayer expense, 85 cars out for a joyride in Rome. If he believed in climate change, he wouldn’t have a beachfront vacation home in Delaware, where you and I are building him a wall.

Biden’s little nap in Glasgow is another indication that he doesn’t take any of this climate alarmism seriously, and neither should we. Nevertheless, Sleepy Joe still has the coercive power of the state behind him, and that means that his handlers will be able to compel our obeisance to the Leftist dogmas to which their supposed chief pays due public homage but privately disregards. Biden may not have heard it being said, but those “decisions and reach agreements which will affect the lives of generations to come” are coming down the pike anyway, and we’re all going to pay dearly for them.