The Morning Briefing: Oldest President Ever But There's No Adult In Charge

Top O’ the Briefing

This Puppet President Show Is Getting Old

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let’s just say that my Benihana career was very short-lived.

There is so much to unpack on a daily basis with this clown car of an administration. We can’t really say that Joe Biden is inept or incompetent, because Joe Biden isn’t really there anymore. True, if Original Joe were in charge things would still be a mess. He was a paste-eater too. However, he wasn’t quite as anti-American or commie as the cabal that is running his brain now.

I recently read something that referred to America as being “rudderless” at the moment. That’s not entirely true. The above-mentioned cabal of progressive special interests is in charge, but it’s focused on a lemming run off the leftist cliff.

Progressivism isn’t a grown-up approach to politics. As I wrote several years ago in my book Don’t Let the Hippies Shower, it’s the toddler mentality manifested as a political philosophy. No matter who is pulling President Puppet’s strings on any given day, we can’t really say that there are any adults in charge.

The rapid pace at which things are unraveling is proof positive that there aren’t any big people in the room making decisions. Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana tweeted a quick rundown of the low points yesterday:

Since Biden took over:

– Taliban got a country

– Russia got a pipeline

– Illegal immigrants got a free path into the United States Meanwhile American citizens got inflation, high gas prices, and crime. Biden’s entire presidency has been a disaster—and it’s only been 7 months. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 16, 2021

It’s 16 months until the next election. At this pace, the Republic might not last 16 weeks.

Biden’s speech yesterday had the feel of an eight-year-old kid making excuses for breaking a lamp rather than a president stepping up during a time of international crisis.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas had some choice words after Biden’s slurring blame-fest:

Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential presidential opponent of Biden’s in 2024, called the speech “dangerously disconnected from reality.” “The president seemed totally oblivious to conditions on the ground. He acts as if the withdrawal is going in an orderly fashion,” Cotton claimed on Fox News. “Yet surely he can see what’s happening on the ground in Afghanistan right now, which is a direct consequence of his ill-planned, disorganized decision to withdraw.”

The alleged president was so terrible yesterday that, for the second day in a row, CNN’s Jake Tapper couldn’t find it in his heart to slobber all over him.

After his grueling 10-minute workday, Ol’ Gropes was immediately whisked back to Camp David for some warm milk and the resumption of his leadership coma. He gets a little cranky when his afternoon nap time is disrupted by president stuff.

This is the third Briefing in a row where we’ve been going over this Afghanistan fiasco that — make no mistake about it — is all Joe Biden’s fault. We may have a theme for the rest of the week here. What transpired with the Taliban these last several days may have happened far away from here, but it is a perfect example of just how quickly things can fall apart when Joe Biden and his handlers are crafting policy with a Play-Doh fun factory.

Today’s headline was taken from a line in my most recent VIP column. I was pondering the fact that the lack of coherence and constant flailing we’re seeing from this administration never convey the feeling that there are any mature heads involved.

Only in Joe Biden’s America would I be the voice complaining about a lack of maturity.

Everything Isn’t Awful

happiness is enjoying the simple things in life pic.twitter.com/2iiJNsCs62 — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 16, 2021

PJ Media

Devastated Female Afghan Reporter Weeps During Pentagon Briefing. John Kirby’s Response Was Yet Another Slap in the Face.

VodkaPundit: Food Stamps Get a 25% Raise While Your Paycheck Shrinks

FACEPALM: Pelosi Praises Biden After His Shameful Remarks on Afghanistan

Emboldened China Warns Taiwan: ‘The Island’s Defense Will Collapse’ and the ‘U.S. Military Won’t Come to Help’

Who ‘Zoombombed’ a Family Court Hearing with Screaming Naked People—and Why?

BREAKING: Defiant Biden Emerges to Defend His Catastrophe in Afghanistan

Biden’s Speech on Afghanistan Was Terrible, But This Part Made the Least Sense of All

OUCH: Biden Lost CNN’s Jake Tapper After Afghanistan Speech ‘Full of Finger Pointing and Blame’

Cotton Slams Biden’s Speech on Afghanistan: ‘Dangerously Disconnected From Reality’

He left his crayons at Camp David. Leadership? Biden Goes Back to His Vacation After Addressing Afghanistan Crisis

This Week in History: Constantinople Saves Western Civilization From Islam

Social Services Nightmare: Did CPS Just Kidnap an American Idol Finalist’s Newborn?

Biden Goes Full America-Last, Won’t Prioritize Getting Americans Out of Kabul Over Afghans

EVERYTHING’S FINE. OPEC+ Rejects Biden’s Call to Pump More Oil

Zito: Trevor Donovan’s Approach to Hollywood and Celebrity Is a Much-Needed Throwback

Prager: ‘This Is Manifestly Not Saigon’ and Our Society of Lies

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: CNN Says ‘Taliban Chanting ‘Death to America’ But Seem Friendly’ While Biden Watches Fake TV

Shoot Somebody and Get $1,000 Per Month to Play Nice. Way to Go, de Blasio.

Family Feud. Even the New York Times Is Blaming Biden for Afghanistan

Townhall Mothership

Larry O: Biden’s Incredibly Shrunken Presidency

‘Squad’ Member Who Wanted to ‘Cancel Rent’ Received Thousands in Rental Income in 2020

Well, It Looks Like MSNBC Has Become the Taliban’s Voice in America

He thought they were talking about rugs the whole time. Biden Admits to Being Blinded by Rapid Taliban Takeover

Biden Approval Average Plummeting, Under 50% for the First Time

Eyes Roll as State Dept. Issues Bizarre Statement After Taliban Receives Coveted Hamas Endorsement

Defund public indoctrination. More Than 160 Minnesota Principals Plot to ‘De-Center Whiteness’

Wait, they’re Democrats? Taliban Now Confiscating Guns From Civilians In Kabul

Cam&Co. Biden Not Cutting And Running From His Gun Ban Plans

Oral Arguments Set In SCOTUS Showdown Over Right To Carry

NBC: The real story is how Republicans “seized” on Kabul-Saigon parallel, you know

Poll: Majority in NY now want to see Cuomo charged with a crime

Um…Chris Cillizza: Seven months in, Biden isn’t looking so competent

NY assembly Dems: On second thought, we’ll issue a report on Cuomo after all

In blistering thread, Drew Holden examines how ‘nearly everything the Biden administration has said about’ Afghanistan has ‘been disastrously wrong’

George Stephanopoulos wants to know what he should ask President Biden when he gets back from vacation

VIP

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—Living In a World That Has Killed Satire

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Oh God, Not Like This

The Price of Incompetence: Biden Is Losing the Never-Trumpers

Is the Kamala Harris Takeover Coming Soon?

Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Suspended From Twitter

GOLD Schlichter: ‘Where’s Joe?’

GOLD Monday Mood Weekly Forecast: Chaotic

Around the Interwebz

Afghan Filmmaker Sahraa Karimi Issues Desperate Plea To International Cinema Community As Taliban Seize Control: “I Could Be Next On Their Hitlist”

Fat bear champ eats so many fish he can barely walk

Mounties Charge Canadian Pilot Who ‘Took Cravings for Ice Cream to a Whole New Level’ and Landed Helicopter in Dairy Queen Parking Lot

The 36-Pound Comic Scrapbook That Chronicles the Great Depression

Bee Me

Bikers At Sturgis Rally Put Up 'Happy Birthday Obama' Sign So COVID Can't Spread https://t.co/rNLBfQ9PlT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 15, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I’ve never signed anything in blood. As far as I know.