Biden Goes Full America-Last, Won’t Prioritize Getting Americans Out of Kabul Over Afghans

Whatever the main concerns may be of the obscure, rudderless, far-Left muddle known as the Biden administration, acting to safeguard the well-being of the United States and its citizens most certainly isn’t one of them. Back in February, according to the Associated Press, “Joe Biden made clear in his first major foreign policy address since taking office that he rejected the ‘America First’ and transactional approach of his predecessor and urged cooperation among Western allies.” And so it comes as no real surprise that in determining who will be helped out of the pit of desperation and fear that is Kabul today, Biden’s handlers have announced that Americans will not be given priority.

According to Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: “Once we get more airlift out of Kabul, we’re going to put as many people on those planes as we can. There will be a mix…not just American citizens, but perhaps some Afghan SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants as well. We’re going to focus on getting people out of the country, then sorting it out at the next stop. It’s not going to be just Americans first, then SIV applicants.”

The priority actually appears to be getting the Afghans over here. According to Heinrich, the Biden administration plans to bring tens of thousands of Afghans to the United States, and figure out who they are later: “Documents obtained from a source show DoD planning to potentially relocate up to 30,000 Afghan SIV applicants into the United States in the immediate future.” One of these Defense Department documents explains that “the situation in Afghanistan may lead to DoS [Department of State] allowing Afghan SIV applicants to be moved to temporary housing locations while still being vetted for parolee status.” Adds Kirby: “We want to have capacity to get up to several thousand immediately, and want to be prepared for potential of tens of thousands. [Fort] Bliss & [Fort] McCoy have capability right now – what’s advantageous is w/ a bit of work, could increase in short order.”

Meanwhile, back in Kabul, Business Insider reported Sunday that “thousands of inmates, including former Islamic State and al-Qaeda fighters, were released from a prison on the outskirts of Kabul as the Taliban called for a ‘peaceful transition’ of power. Afghan government troops surrendered Bagram airbase to the Taliban early on Sunday. The base houses Pul-e-Charki prison, which has around 5,000 prisoners. It is the largest in Afghanistan and notorious for its poor conditions. A maximum-security cellblock held members of al Qaeda and Taliban, said reports. Footage published by an independent Afghan news agency, which supports the Taliban, appears to show militants letting the inmates out.”

What could possibly go wrong? None of those al-Qaeda or Islamic State jihadis could possibly end up being picked up by the American forces and brought to the United States, could they? Surely the idea that these jihadis would be able to come into the United States as Afghan refugees is beyond the realm of possibility, right?

Wrong. Remember that Kirby said that “we’re going to focus on getting people out of the country, then sorting it out at the next stop.” Meanwhile, it’s highly doubtful that the Biden Defense Department would even be able to sort jihadis out from among the Afghans it brings to this country, even if it wanted to. After all, it doesn’t even acknowledge that there is a global jihad, and when it does take any notice of Islamic terrorism, it dismisses it as a hijacking of the true message of the Religion of Peace. Will officials whose heads are filled with these dogmas be able to recognize the signs of a determination to wage jihad once inside the United States? Not a chance. They will, in fact, be conditioned to regard any expressions of Islamic religiosity as indications that the person is peacefully minded, and to regard as “Islamophobic” any hint that a strong commitment to Islam might presage an inclination toward jihad.

It is the height of folly for Biden’s handlers to bring 30,000 Afghans into the country, right after numerous Afghan government troops welcomed the Taliban as brothers and handed them their weapons. It is tantamount to placing a live bomb in the middle of Times Square on a Saturday night and hoping for the best. But as Biden made it clear in February, putting America First is simply not one of his priorities. And now we are seeing what exactly that means.

