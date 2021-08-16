Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Suspended From Twitter

Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis has been suspended from Twitter. After managing to make it through the rough months following the 2020 election without being suspended, somehow she finally angered the gatekeepers at Twitter. What did she say, you ask? Well, that’s hard to answer, but here’s the notification she got:

Not the Bee notes that the tweet is linked to a Twitter thread from White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich detailing how Biden is planning to bring 30,000 Afghan refugees into America and house them on military bases.

🚨NEW, thread: Pentagon confirms to me the Department of Defense is preparing to house thousands of Afghan refugees on American military installations, immediately including Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 16, 2021

Ellis’s tweet was deemed “hateful conduct” against people “on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation,” yada, yada, yada.

So, what did Ellis say that was so bad? We’ve all seen the pictures of Afghans being evacuated in a mad rush. Does anyone really believe there aren’t actual terrorists posing as refugees among those being brought over to our country? This is hardly a new strategy. Let’s not forget that two al-Qaeda terrorists came into this country as refugees and settled in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Several other refugees have been convicted in terror plots since 9/11. For example, Boston Marathon bombers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev came from Chechnya and were granted asylum in the United States prior to killing 3 people and injuring over 200 others.

So, is there a legitimate concern that the Biden administration is bringing terrorists into our country? You bet there is. But, apparently, you can’t say that on Twitter.

“The Taliban is still tweeting, but I’m suspended for questioning Biden’s illegal and indiscriminate flood of over 30,000 Afghan ‘refugees’ that are 95% young men of fighting age?” Ellis told PJ Media about her suspension, referring to the fact that Twitter is still allowing a Taliban spokesman to use its platform.

“Biden’s plan will necessarily include terrorists,” she continued. “The left can call all Trump supporters, categorically, terrorists without censorship, but tweeting inconvenient facts is now ‘hate speech.'”

Ellis tells PJ Media that she has appealed the suspension and is awaiting Twitter’s decision.