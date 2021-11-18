Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #21—QAnon, Rittenhouse, and Let's Share Spam Recipes!

By Stephen Kruiser Nov 18, 2021 11:24 PM ET

We’re back on the VIP side of the paywall this week and — I kid you not — we’re both sober.

It had to happen, America. Strangely, we found plenty to talk about even in the absence of booze.

via GIPHY

Lotta red meat news in this one, as well as a very special discussion about any and every comedian’s intense dislike for bachelorette parties.

The thing about Spam recipes in the headline is real. I started thinking about it just before we began recording and couldn’t let it go. Again, I come up with weird things when I’m not drinking, All in all, we enjoyed having a “dry day” and have decided to add them to the schedule every now and then.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice