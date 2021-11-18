Epic Clown-Slap: DeSantis Signs Anti-Vaccine Mandate Package in Brandon, Fla.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will take a “jab” (see what I did there?) at President Peepants when he signs an anti-vaccine mandate bill into law Thursday in the town of Brandon (see what he did there?).

The new law will require employers to allow vaccine exemptions over health, religion, pregnancy, and expected pregnancies in the future, as well as recovery from a previous case of the China flu.

Brandon, Fla. is roughly 13 miles east of Tampa.

DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted the following on Wednesday.

To be clear, @GovRonDeSantis is confident this legislation delivers on the promise: Floridians wont lose their jobs over vax mandates & will be protected from invasive discriminatory policies. I hear those of you who have doubts but believe you’ll be satisfied with implementation — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 18, 2021

“The significance of signing this legislation in Brandon, Florida, is not lost on the governor,” Pushaw quipped.

Florida state Rep. and “community organizer” Angie Nixon (I’ve never heard of her either), a Democrat, tweeted to all 6,702 of her followers her crankiness about the clown-slap DeSantis is giving Biden, suggesting that it’s all a bid to run for the White House.

I asked a question yesterday about the true intent of this special session. I raised the issue whether it was for public safety or political reasons. Turns out I’ve been right all along. It was to kick off DeSantis’ unofficial bid for president. pic.twitter.com/CrNooCNW6U — Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) November 18, 2021

DeSantis had something to say to his 1.3 million Twitter followers:

Great to meet with doctors and nurses about the Special Session. They have been working hard throughout the pandemic, many have recovered from COVID, and now their jobs are being threatened by COVID vax mandates. pic.twitter.com/qxLF5FxA5f — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 17, 2021

DeSantis has been gaining nationwide popularity for standing up to Biden and his mandate clowns — so popular that people on “both sides of the aisle” are clamoring for a Ron DeSantis bobblehead.

DeSantis claims the rumors of his running for president are “nonsense” and, as he tweeted, “purely manufactured.”

An informal Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) presidential nominee poll from July showed that Trump had 70% of the votes compared to DeSantis’ 20%. Everyone else had less than 1%.

DeSantis and Trump have both resisted mask mandates in schools.

A Trump-DeSantis ticket, combined with what is clearly a tragic Biden presidency, could be disastrous for Democrats in 2024 and likely beyond.