OUTRAGE: Rich Guy Rapes Four Teenage Girls and Only Gets Eight Years Probation

When Christopher Belter was 17 years old, he raped and assaulted three 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl in four separate incidents in 2017 and 2018. The assaults took place in his home during parties that were held there.

Belter, from the wealthy suburb of Lewiston, N.Y., just a few miles from Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty in 2019 to lesser felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

At his sentencing hearing, the now 20-year-old Belter could have been sent to prison for eight years. Instead, Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy announced, “I’m not ashamed to say that I actually prayed over what is the appropriate sentence in this case because there was great pain. There was great harm. There were multiple crimes committed in the case,” according to WKBW. “It seems to me that a sentence that involves incarceration or partial incarceration isn’t appropriate, so I am going to sentence you to probation.”

Huh?

Washington Post: