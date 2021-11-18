This Foreign Country Ran A Misinformation Campaign in 2020 to Elect Biden

We have all heard ad nauseam about how the Russians supposedly manipulated the 2016 presidential election in order to ensure the election of their man, Donald Trump. The whole thing has been thoroughly exposed as a massive hoax designed to discredit and ultimately destroy Trump, but that doesn’t mean that there are no foreign entities trying to influence American elections.

On Thursday, the Justice Department indicted Seyyed Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian, two hackers from the Islamic Republic of Iran who worked for a company that has worked with the Iranian government. They are accused of spreading disinformation among American voters during the 2020 presidential campaign. It isn’t hard to figure out which candidate they were trying to help get elected, which makes it all the more surprising that Merrick Garland’s corrupt and politicized Justice Department has indicted them at all.

According to the Washington Post, Kazemi and Kashian, 27, “allegedly sent threatening emails to try to scare voters, attempted to break into several states’ voting-related websites and gained access to a U.S. media company’s computer network.” This was a major operation: “Kazemi and Kashian allegedly tried to break into 11 state voter registration and information websites, according to the indictment. In one case, it alleges, they found a vulnerability that allowed them to successfully download information about more than 100,000 of that state’s voters.”

They did all this to help their candidate, Old Joe Biden: the hackers “sent threatening emails to thousands of voters in October, including many Democrats. They allegedly claimed to be Proud Boys and threatened the email recipients with physical attacks if they did not change party affiliation and vote for President Donald Trump.”

Related: Democrats Normalized Questioning the Legitimacy of Elections

Clearly, an email purporting to be from the Proud Boys and threatening violence against people who didn’t vote for Trump was designed to arouse righteous indignation in Democrat voters and ensure that they stayed on the reservation and cast their vote for Old Joe and his cackling running mate. That is not the kind of election interference that the establishment media is generally willing to discuss, and so the Post hastens to assure its readers that the Islamic Republic’s hackers went to all that effort and had absolutely nothing to show for it: “Officials said Thursday that they do not believe anyone switched their party affiliation or voted for a different candidate as a result of the emails.”

That’s great. However, the fact remains that, in the words of Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s national security division, Kazemi and Kashian “waged a targeted, coordinated campaign to erode confidence in the integrity of the U.S. electoral system and to sow discord among Americans.”

They didn’t even stop after Nov. 3: “On the day after the election, the pair allegedly also tried to break into the computer network of a company that provides content management systems to many U.S. newspapers, in an attempt to spread more disinformation. However, officials said, that attempt was unsuccessful because the FBI had already warned the firm about the alleged hackers’ previous entry into their system.”

This was not necessarily an Iranian government operation: “The indictment does not allege that the hacking and disinformation campaign was directed by the Iranian government.” Very well. But it would be naïve to assume that Kazemi and Kashian, who are in Iran now and thus unlikely to face any fallout from their indictments other than perhaps awards from the mullahs, were not acting in what they believed to be the interests of the Iranian government. Trump had pulled out of Obama’s disastrous nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic and imposed crippling sanctions on Iran that had the Iranian people all over the country protesting against the regime.

When Trump was in office, the Islamic Republic was on the ropes. But now Old Joe has given it a reprieve. The Washington Free Beacon reported on Nov. 9 that “Iran’s stockpile of hard currency has skyrocketed during the Biden administration, rising from just $4 billion at the end of 2020 when sanctions were at their height, to more than $31 billion by the end of 2021, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund. The Biden administration’s decision to pursue diplomacy with Iran and unwind the Trump administration’s sanctions has helped the country recover from its cash shortage, according to the IMF’s projections.”

Biden’s handlers have allowed the Islamic Republic to come back from the brink and return to its aggressive stance against the United States and Israel. The two hackers who were just indicted were trying to help Joe get elected. Whether their efforts made a difference or not, the Biden administration has certainly paid ample dividends to the Islamic Republic. Old Joe is the best friend, or most useful idiot, that Ayatollah Khamenei has ever had.