Teacher Told Conservative Students to 'Jump Off a Bridge' For Waving 'F**k Joe Biden' Flag

A Paso Robles Joint Unified School District teacher is in hot water after she posted a message on social media telling conservative students to “jump off a bridge” for waving a “F**k Joe Biden Flag” during a demonstration of support for the military on Veterans Day.

Obviously, the teacher, Kristin Usilton, didn’t mean that students should literally jump off a bridge. The left continuously makes these sorts of harmless figures of speech into a weapon to attack the right by pretending the threat is real. Hopefully, most conservatives have more than two brain cells working and won’t follow them.

The issue is the dripping hypocrisy of the left who are aghast at anyone using the “F” word to criticize Joe Biden.

Fox News:

“And had the LGBTQ population done that or the Black or the Hispanic community members, we would have had our a– chewed out. Look at what they did today,” she continued in the video of the conservative club. She then showed a short clip of students ahead of Veterans Day waving American and military flags on the Paso Robles High School parking lot, according to the local outlet. One of the students also had a “F— Joe Biden” flag.

This is a teacher in Paso Robles, CA school district, telling Conservative Club kids to "jump off a bridge." We don't need this trash teaching our children. Retweet and share her ignorance. pic.twitter.com/fgfhoGhp5R — Mayhem337 CMR 🇺🇸 (@ChadRickard) November 15, 2021

Usilton posted a follow-up video later that day, saying she really didn’t mean that high school kids should jump off a bridge.

“When I said ‘go jump off a bridge,’ I just meant go away, and I will not use that term again because of the incredible influx of messages I got about that. But if that’s what you focused on in that message, you’re kind of part of the problem,” she said in the follow-up video, according to the local outlet.

District Superintendent Curt Dubost said an investigation would be launched into the waving of the anti-Biden flag and the teacher’s video.

“Last Wednesday, a student effort to honor Veterans Day was disrupted by a very poor choice to include a profane flag. This both detracted from the intended purpose of the demonstration and led to considerable disruption, including some postings and exchanges on social media that were completely inappropriate. The objectionable flag was up for a very limited amount of time; however, we in no way condone nor excuse this misguided action. Students will be appropriately disciplined in accordance with District policies,” Dubost said in a statement. “Later that day, a District employee posted comments on social media regarding this event which were inappropriate, and the District is responding accordingly through the Human Resource office. The District will make it clear to all employees that as an employee of PRJUSD, social media is not the appropriate venue for criticism of our students and families and that we must conduct ourselves in a professional manner.

So when there’s a pro-military demonstration it would be “inappropriate” to include a Black Lives Matter flag or a Rainbow flag, right?

The rank hypocrisy of the left never ceases to amaze.