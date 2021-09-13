The Morning Briefing: America-Hating Dems Hit All the Wrong Notes on 9/11 Anniversary

Top O’ the Briefing

It was an interesting weekend here in Kruiserland. I went to my first college football game in a year and a half and, even though my team is awful, it was glorious to be back in the stadium. The University of Arizona Athletic Dept. sent out an email last week telling us that we would be required to show that we had a mask along with our ticket to get into the game. We were also informed that we would have to wear them when going to buy something to eat or going to the restroom. I was very curious to see how many people were going to go along with the nonsense.

The number was somewhere around zero. I’m sure that some people did but I didn’t see any of them. America seems to be over playing the COVID panic porn game. Heck, I even shook hands with a few strangers. Talk about living on the edge.

The mask did come in handy for hiding my barely legal knife as I emptied my pockets to go through the metal detector. That is probably the most useful one of those things has ever been for me.

There was a respectful 9/11 memorial ceremony before the game featuring a lot of military personnel and first responders, who were honored throughout the game.

Good American stuff.

Then I got back to work on Sunday and read some of the hot takes from leftist America.

The Democrats and their media mouthpieces are completely incapable of being patriotic without throwing in some national self-loathing, twisting of history, and shameless pimping of a political agenda.

Our Drooling Idiot in Chief got the ball rolling early with a taped message where he babbled about unity because he’s apparently never visited America. He then went where every idiot Dem goes when discussing 9/11 and terrorism, which Matt covered:

“Yet we also witnessed the darker forces of human nature,” Biden lamented. “Fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans, true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion.”

As Robert Spencer wrote yesterday, that’s not a thing.

The wearisome rampant Islamophobia fairy tale the Dems have been telling for the last 20 years is not only insulting but — whenever the Dems are in charge of anything — dangerous. As I wrote last week, they’re in perpetual denial about who the real bad guys are. That blind spot is a real detriment when crafting policy upon which the nation’s safety depends.

Paula let us know that the Department of Homeland Security is more worried about the weather than the Taliban or ISIS. As she points out, their priorities are very screwed up:

Increasingly, the U.S. military, the FBI, the DHS, and other agencies tasked with protecting the American people are more focused on getting woke, fighting imaginary monsters under the bed, and forcing vaccines into the veins of its employees than on detecting real threats. It’s the definition of the complacency Johnson warned of, but he seems oblivious to that fact. Foreign terrorists—Islamic jihadis—continue to wage war on Americans and other infidel nations. As we saw with the 9/11 attacks, they are patient, willing to bide their time in order to attack when we have our guard down, when we’re “complacent.” Johnson’s reassurances that we’re safer today than we were on Sept. 11, 2001, show willful blindness to the real threats facing our country.

No mini-retrospective of leftist clueless hot takes is complete without mentioning CNN, which was also covered by Robert:

As I noted last Tuesday, the establishment media spent the days leading up to the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 jihad attacks publishing stories about how Muslims had been victimized by “Islamophobia” in the attacks’ aftermath. They didn’t put away the whitewash on the fateful day’s anniversary, either, and why should they have? Even Old Joe Biden, or whoever writes his material for him, felt it necessary to go out of his way on September 11 to decry “resentment and violence against Muslim-Americans — true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion.” But CNN went even farther Saturday: as the 9/11 memorial commemorations were going on, the “news network” published a lengthy piece entitled “9 tropes about Muslims that are a product of Islamophobia,” designed to ensure that all your thoughts about Islam are warmly positive. Can you remember any CNN pieces attacking anti-Jewish, anti-Christian, anti-Hindu or anti-Buddhist “tropes”? Neither can I. But when it comes to Islam, the establishment media feels a particular solicitude. “There are nearly 2 billion Muslims in the world,” CNN tells us, “and the religious group continues to grow rapidly. Yet Islam continues to be largely misunderstood by many, which has given way to Islamophobia and even violence against Muslims.”

So remember kids: the next time we’re trying to honor the lives of the Americans who died in the 9/11 attacks, do try to avoid noticing that the Islamic terrorists were all, you know, Islamic.

Because then you’re the real problem.

