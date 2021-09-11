Days After Attacking Unvaccinated Americans, Biden 'Celebrates' Post-9/11 Unity

On Friday evening, Joe Biden released a video statement commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“In the days that followed September 11th, 2001, we saw heroism everywhere,” he said. “In places expected and unexpected. We also saw something all too rare, a true sense of national unity. Unity and resilience, the capacity to recover and repair in the face of trauma.”

But his address wasn’t limited to a solemn remembrance of the day or praise of heroes who risked and lost their lives. He also castigated Americans for their fear and resentment of the “peaceful religion” of Islam.

“Yet we also witnessed the darker forces of human nature,” Biden lamented. “Fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans, true and faithful followers of a peaceful religion.”

20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that. pic.twitter.com/WysK8m3LAb — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2021

Biden’s message of unity, however, rings hollow in the wake of his recent words on the COVID pandemic. Days earlier, Biden, attempting to salvage his legacy on COVID, ditched the “we’re all in this together” attitude toward the pandemic in favor of blaming the unvaccinated for the surge in COVID cases. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin,” Biden said to unvaccinated Americans. “And your refusal has cost all of us.”

Biden has politicized vaccine hesitancy for many weeks now, blaming Republicans and Trump supporters, even though a Kaiser poll found that there’s really no correlation between vaccine hesitancy/resistance and political affiliation.

Biden speaks of unity one moment, then divides us the next.