'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #11: Our Review of Angry Joe and the Vax Pimp Mandate Madness

By Stephen Kruiser Sep 13, 2021 1:09 AM ET

We usually post these episodes on Saturday but held off because this past one was the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

This one was recorded Thursday night, a few hours after Oval Office occupier J.R. Biden laid out his Mussolini vax rules for citizens of the formerly free United States of America. Put mildly: we were not amused.

via GIPHY

As is often the case when Kevin and I talk for more than five minutes, the conversation eventually gets around to guns. We swear it had nothing to do with the vax stuff.

Maybe.

Once again, there was no systemic racism or right-wing terrorism plotting in the episode.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
