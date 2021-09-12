Trump Embraced By Cops, Firemen, and Sports Fans as 'F Biden' Sweeps The Nation

Election audits are gaining ground in swing states, Biden’s popularity is plummeting, “F Biden” is trending on Twitter, and Trump is lauded and applauded everywhere he goes. Take the hint, Joe, no one wants you around.

On his ride to visit Shanksville, Penn. as part of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, poor Joe passed a sign that said, “F— Joe Biden.” He then used that to make the Sept. 11 memorial all about his battered ego.

Biden on what he’s thinking about on 9/11: “What would the people who died be thinking? They think it makes sense to be doing this kinda thing where you ride down the street and see a sign that says ‘F so-and-so’?” pic.twitter.com/gbOPWrxajd — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, at the Holyfield-Belfort bout, boxing fans go crazy for a tanned and relaxed President Trump.

Massive chants of "WE LOVE TRUMP" and "SPEECH" erupt at the Holyfield vs Belfort fight as President Trump MC's with @DonaldJTrumpJr Watch. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/hq2IsEcPGs — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 12, 2021

Gropey Joe isn’t nearly as popular with sports fans.

What's FJB stand for? Here's a short explainer video! And you can get the shirt in your your favorite team color right here! https://t.co/XYvR2vCwXF pic.twitter.com/4AaW4xFvLT — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 12, 2021

“F Biden” was even trending on Twitter for awhile. It might still be trending, I wouldn’t put it past Twitter to take it down to hide the fact that people are growing sick of groggy Joe.

It’s always a good morning when

F Biden is trending!😂 pic.twitter.com/OLiB6YUmJt — Rie in AZ 🇺🇸 (@RieMcAz) September 12, 2021

F Biden is trending so I'm waiting for the fact checkers to tell us the F stands for "For". — Coop (@JokesandaPoint) September 12, 2021

Trump paid visits and respects to New York City first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and received rousing applause after his talks. Biden was a no-show.

Biden, still reeling from a tragically handled evacuation of Afghanistan in which 13 troops were killed by a suicide bomber, was recently heckled and mocked as he toured parts of New Jersey and New York, typically Democrat strongholds, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. People greeted him with “F Biden” signs. Some Americans shouted their obscenity-laced opinions about the job Biden is doing. One yelled, “Resign you tyrant!”

This was the same tour during which Biden said the word “tornado” is outdated.

“Looks like a tornado — they don’t call them that anymore — that hit the crops and wetlands in the middle of the country.”

This marks the second weekend in a row in which sports fans, particularly college-aged young adults, have lashed out at Biden. Let’s see if we can’t make this last for the entire football season.