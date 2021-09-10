Premium

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 69: Farewell to Bryan Preston!

By Megan Fox Sep 10, 2021 9:23 PM ET
(PJ Media)

First, it was Tyler O’Neil whom Fox News snatched, and now it’s our beloved Bryan Preston who is headed off to become a senior editor at Fox News. This has been a rough couple of months for the contributors here who have worked with these guys for a long time. We are going to miss them both. Today, Bryan sits down with me to say farewell, and chat about the future and pretty much everything that is in the headlines. Bryan and I could talk for hours. It’s a great show.

We hit vaccine mandates and the massive federal takeover, fake news, oil production, Biden the destroyer of everything we love, court corruption, and defunding the police. If there’s a hot topic we missed, I’d be surprised. Tune in for one last chat with Bryan Preston (not really; he’s not dying and I’ll have him back if he takes my calls after this massive promotion).

Join us!

