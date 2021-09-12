Nothing Is Off-Limits to Baby Killers: Pro-Abortion Protesters Plan to Terrorize the Kavanaugh Family at Home

A radical group calling themselves “ShutDownDC” is organizing a protest in front of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house because their feelings are hurt that women in Texas can no longer kill their children when they develop a heartbeat. Instead of protesting on public grounds like normal people, the group is going to protest in the Kavanaughs’ neighborhood, where small children and animals will be terrorized by their presence.

An email was sent out to supporters:

Three years ago, hundreds of women, femmes, and allies undertook a month of bold direct action to stop the Senate from confirming accused sexual predator Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. We warned what would happen. And now, in the dead of night, Kavanaugh and four of his colleagues have effectively overturned the right to an abortion. (Although we must acknowledge that the right wing had already succeeded in making abortion largely inaccessible for many people without means and people of color living in certain states.) Make no mistake, what’s happening to reproductive justice and abortion rights is far bigger than one person. But Kavanaugh is playing a key role, and so far he’s been largely protected from any backlash. No more. Brett Kavanaugh: You’re going to hear from us directly. Last week we came to the Supreme Court. But you weren’t there; the justices continue to work remotely. So we’re coming to your house to: tell you to keep your oppressive ideology out of our bodies demand that you RESIGN immediately. Monday, September 13. Meet at Chevy Chase Local Park at 6:30 PM. We will walk/roll half a mile to Kavanaugh’s house and make our voices heard.

The action the protesters are complaining about appears to be the SCOTUS decision to uphold Texas’s right to make abortion laws for the people in the state. They have a big problem with Texas banning the killing of babies after six weeks gestation.

Business Insider reported, “The Supreme Court opened the door to fierce backlash when a narrow majority of justices in a ruling last week upheld a strict Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.” The SCOTUS Blog explained the decision this way:

In a one-paragraph, unsigned order issued just before midnight on Wednesday, the court acknowledged that the providers had “raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law.” But that was not enough to stop the law from going into effect, the court explained, because of the way the law operates. Specifically, the court observed, it wasn’t clear whether the state officials – a judge and court clerk – and the anti-abortion activist whom the abortion providers had named as defendants “can or will seek to enforce the Texas law” against the providers in a way that would allow the court to get involved in the dispute at this stage.

While the protesters are going to be disrupting an entire neighborhood full of innocent people who have nothing to do with the ruling, they will be focusing their rage by using only “inclusive” language. Thank God!

P.S. A few notes for attendees: 1. Please try to be as inclusive as possible in your language. Women and girls are not the only people who can get pregnant and need abortions. 2. Please avoid comparing U.S. abortion-restricting politicians to the Taliban. The former are a distinctly homegrown phenomenon and ignoring that in favor of such comparisons is Islamophobic. (Yes, oppressive right-wing factions are a problem wherever they are.)

Well, as long as they’re including “men” who can get pregnant…Lord, hear our prayer.