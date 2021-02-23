The Morning Briefing: Let's Stop Pretending That Union Teachers Are Saints

Tecahers’ Unions Only Care About Teachers’ Unions

We’re closing in on a full year of the COVID-19 nightmare interfering with our lives. Yes, the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu was here more than a year ago but it really didn’t kick in our doors until the middle of March last year. We were innocent before then. I wrapped up last February at CPAC, hosting 50-150 people at the Kruiser Kabana every night in what would now be called a superspreader event.

WE WERE HAPPY THEN.

This past year has taught us a lot about ourselves, both individually and as a nation. Much of it hasn’t been pretty. The worst among us have been exposed as being even more awful than even the most cynical among us thought. Bureaucrats at all levels of government have proven to be more than useless yet willing to grab as much power as they can all the while contributing nothing positive to society.

Another group that has revealed their darker sides have been public school teachers who belong to the evil teachers’ unions. Those of us on this side of the aisle have long been aware of the awfulness of the unions. I’ve been saying for decades that the National Education Association (NEA) is the most evil labor organization in America.

The NEA. the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), and the other prominent teachers’ unions are all motivated by greed, yet they pretend that they’re solely motivated by what’s best for the children. Democrats have long played along with this b.s. narrative, using the lie as a ploy to wrangle more money out of the taxpayers.

That mask has come off now.

The unions have been delaying the reopening of schools by demanding a variety of things that don’t have anything to do with educating your children. And despite the fact that there is SCIENCE proving that school kids aren’t spreading the ‘rona, teachers are acting as if they’re marching to their deaths if they go back into the classrooms.

Stacey had a great post yesterday that highlighted just how callous the unions are in their disregard for what the school shutdowns are doing to the nation’s kids. She used these remarks by AFT president Randi Weingarten to illustrate just how out of touch the unions are with reality:

.@danprimack: Is there a point at which kids' lost education isn't recoverable? AFT president @rweingarten: "No, I don't believe that. I believe that kids are resilient and kids will recover. But we as adults have to meet their needs." #AxiosOnHBO pic.twitter.com/Dc4H0Hherc — Axios (@axios) February 22, 2021

Stacey’s response:

Kids are not as resilient as Weingarten asserts. According to NPR, a national survey of 3,300 high school students in the spring found a third reporting they were unhappy and depressed. That has progressed to reports nationwide of increasing mental health emergencies in children. A spate of 18 suicides among students forced Clark County schools in Las Vegas to reopen. A lawsuit against the San Francisco Public Schools claims that UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital has seen a 66 percent increase in the number of suicidal children in emergency rooms and a 75 percent increase in youth who required hospitalization for mental health services. UCSF Mission Bay also reports record numbers of suicidal children and increases in mental health diagnoses like anxiety, depression, and eating disorders. In Cook County, Illinois, one report claimes that 30 children under 18 have committed suicide since last March. It would not be a stretch to forecast that we will lose more children to suicide and self-harm related to isolation than COVID-19.

This kind of evidence of the damage being done has been mounting for months. The unions don’t care. They have a greedy political agenda and they’re using a crisis to engage in some large scale grifting.

I’m not condemning all teachers here. There are still plenty of good ones out there.

The ones running the unions are just plain awful people though.

Indeed

Everything Isn’t Awful

"While recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, 96 year old WWII vet, Albert, was reunited with his father’s long, lost mandolin via a genealogy site; Life is sweet at 96!" ❤️ Photo and words: anastasiabeaverhausen63 on IG pic.twitter.com/9gyZ7y3WOK — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) February 20, 2021

