Insanity Wrap #151: Climate Czar John Kerry Proves We're All Insane

Insanity Wrap needs to know: If John Kerry says we’re all doomed without John Kerry, does that mean we can all sit back and relax without John Kerry.

Answer: Sit back with a nice drink and find out.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The Left finds, ignores, the real insurrection

Will Chamberlain debunks systemic racism in one easy tweet

Ryan Long’s progressive superhero team

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Albert Einstein is supposed to have quipped that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different result.

If that’s the case, then humanity isn’t just crazier than you imagine, we’re crazier than you can imagine.

Because, man, do we fall for this stuff, again and again, expecting that this time the panic mongers will be right.

2019: Humans Have 30 Years To Stave Off Climate Catastrophe, ‘Uninhabitable Earth’ Author Says.

2007, 2008, and 2009: Al Gore predicted that Earth’s “ice caps” would melt away by 2014. [Didn’t happen.]

2007: Ten years left to avert catastrophe. [That was 14 years ago.]

2001: “Snows of Kilimanjaro to vanish by 2020.” [It’s still there.]

2000: “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is.” [Children in Texas last week became all-too-familiar with snow.]

1987: “And within 15 to 20 years of this, the earth will be warmer than it has been in the past 100,000 years.” [Nope.]

1970: Earth Day Prof. Predicted A Super Ice Age Would Engulf The World. [Yeah, no.]

1967: “Dire famine by 1975.” [We got fat instead.]

Insanity Wrap could go on — and on — but that would be crazy.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

#Antifa started a fire on the property of the ICE facility in Portland yesterday. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/rETpqgNmuw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) February 22, 2021

The Left keeps throwing around charges of insurrection against the Right — almost as often as they throw Molotov cocktails at government buildings.

Sunlight Is the Best Disinfectant

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

From “RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!” to “That’s none of your business” in nothing flat:

President Biden’s pick for attorney general didn’t directly promise to protect special counsel John Durham’s investigation [into the Trump-Russia setup] nor to make his report public, saying he would need to speak with the federal prosecutor before making a decision, though he said he didn’t currently have reason to think it wasn’t the right move to keep Durham on.

Much more at the link, well worth your time.

The only reason there’s nothing to see here is because they’re probably not going to let you see anything.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

The whole “support black-owned businesses!” fad is the most obvious and definitive refutation of systemic racism yet “Our whole society is structured by white supremacy, which is why we need to identify as black-owned to attract customers!” — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) February 22, 2021

Plus: “You know who would have loved a list of black-owned businesses? White racists in the Jim Crow south.”

Today’s craziest person in the world is the one who would speak this truth to the power of the Woke mob — and we need millions more people just this crazy.

From the Department of You Don’t Say

Are there any Insanity Wrap readers who know what the Mandarin is for Potemkin?

Anyway, here’s another one of those things everybody in Washington already knows but pretends not to know:

As WHO executive director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan recently put it, the health organization “does not possess the mandate to enter uninvited into any nation state and must show due diplomatic respect to the process of engaging with governments.” The Who team’s COVID probe, Ryan said, was “a collaborative process of discovery between scientists” rather than a pure investigation. “Basically,” Segreto said, “my interpretation is that what they discovered is what they were allowed to discover.”

Insanity Wrap’s shocked face was not immediately available for comment.

Ryan Long, National Treasure

We needed that laugh.

A lot.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

You’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus — now what? Don’t expect to shed your mask and get back to normal activities right away. That’s going to be a disappointment, if not a shock, to many people. https://t.co/FTNvDgcr9r — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 22, 2021

Are you getting the same feeling Insanity Wrap has, that Washington will never give the all-clear?

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

That Neera Tanden confirmation is going better than Insanity Wrap dared hope:

“Congress has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent,” Collins said in a statement on Monday. “Neera Tanden has neither the experience nor the temperament to lead this critical agency.” A source reportedly told Politico that Romney “has been critical of extreme rhetoric from prior nominees” and “believes it’s hard to return to comity and respect with a nominee who has issued a thousand mean tweets.” The Republicans’ opposition comes after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Friday he would not support Tanden’s nomination, citing her “overtly partisan statements.”

With Manchin, Collins, and Romney all opposed, it seems almost impossible for Joe Biden’s terrible, horrible, no good, very woke OMB pick to get confirmed.

However, Insanity Wrap can’t help but note that alleged Republicans Collins and Romney didn’t come out against Tanden after Democrat Manchin did.

Oy.

One More Thing…

It’s OK to laugh. We don’t have much else left.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.