Amid GOP Civil War, Conservative Nonprofits Have Their Priorities Straight

Last week, former President Donald Trump ignited a civil war in the Republican Party by issuing a scathing rebuke of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). McConnell had conceded far too much in his statement about Trump’s actions and the January 6 Capitol riot after the Senate impeachment trial, and Trump responded by blaming McConnell for the Republican Senate losses in Georgia.

Trump and McConnell both have legitimate beefs, but the GOP should not get bogged down in recriminations. As Trump and McConnell duke it out, Joseph Robinette Biden is ripping up America’s economy, planning to fundamentally transform as much as he can before the GOP wakes up and stops him in his tracks.

Thankfully, many of the organizations that form the backbone of the conservative movement — nonprofits like the Heritage Foundation, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), and others — are gearing up for the more important fight: preventing Joe Biden’s radical agenda.

Last Thursday, two days after Trump’s statement, the Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action for America, and Americans for Public Trust launched a $2 million-plus campaign opposing Biden’s radical nominees and their extreme agendas.

The Judicial Crisis Network launched an $800,000 ad buy exposing Vanita Gupta, Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general.

Heritage Action for America launched a $600,000 ad buy against Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nominee for secretary of health and human services.

Americans for Public Trust launched a $600,000 ad buy exposing the Biden administration’s links with Arabella Advisors.

Catholic Vote, SBA List, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI) have joined the effort.

Many leaders focused on Becerra in particular.

“President Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, has spent his entire career fighting for socialized health care, catering to the abortion industry, trampling on Americans’ religious freedom, and pushing the policies of liberal dark money groups,” Jessica Anderson, executive director at Heritage Action for America, said in a statement. “If confirmed, he would bring his extreme agenda to HHS. Heritage Action is working to expose the radical personnel and policies being advanced by this administration, and we are urging every Senator to reject Becerra’s nomination.”

“The choice of Becerra for HHS was a total 180 from the talk of ‘unity’ surrounding the inauguration. He’s being heralded as a moderate, but Becerra’s pro-abortion record spans three decades – in Congress he even voted against the ban on partial birth abortion,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “After he took over for Kamala Harris as AG in California he aggressively persecuted pro-life advocates, including Catholic nuns who care for the poor, pregnancy centers who support women in need, and citizen journalists seeking to expose fetal tissue harvesting within the abortion industry. He’s as extreme as they come on abortion.”

“President Biden’s chosen personnel and policies make his rhetoric about unifying the nation impossible to believe. Divisive nominees like Xavier Becerra, who used his power as California AG to relentlessly persecute Catholic nuns and pro-life Americans, and Vanita Gupta, who would like to defund the police, show Biden is far more concerned about repaying the extreme liberal special interests that poured resources into his election,” Catholic Vote President Brian Burch argued. “If Becerra and Gupta are confirmed, basic protections for people of faith – and their very way of life – will be under constant attack.”

“President Biden has immediately started down a path marked by divisive and extreme policy decisions in the name of our climate,” CEI President and CEO Kent Lassman argued. “Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and reentry to the Paris Climate Treaty have the hallmarks of payoff to professional alarmists who profit from performative political theater. American workers and families forced to pay more for unstable energy sources suffer.”

“Voters deserve transparency about the relationships between Biden’s in-house climate advocates and the organizations pushing for a Green New Deal,” Lassman concluded.

Republicans can and should debate the future of our party, but we also have to focus on the present threat of Joe Biden. We can’t let personal drama prevent us from standing up for religious freedom, economic liberty, the scientific truths of biology, and the other things Biden’s administration is threatening.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.