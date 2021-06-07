The Morning Briefing: Must See TV—Speaker of the House Donald J. Trump

Top O’ the Briefing

The Trump Troll Train Keeps Chugging Along

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I do most of my swearing in British now.

While I do miss having Donald Trump as this nation’s president, I’m glad that he continues to find ways to hang around the news. He has been living rent-free in liberals’ heads since he left Washington in January and it never ceases to be entertaining.

Last week we took a look at Trump teaming up with Newt Gingrich in an attempt to give the Republican party some backbone. He continues to remind the squishes in the GOP that the party still belongs to him. Hardcore Trump fans love the fact that he annoys all the people worth annoying in both major parties.

Despite the overwhelming effort by the Democrats and the mainstream media to install the Usurper Biden in the Oval Office and banish Trump, the lefties just can’t seem to quit Orange Man Bad. It’s a dysfunctional affair that’s going to go on for a long time.

Trump is going to make sure of that.

Matt wrote a post over the weekend about Trump’s latest turn in the troll spotlight and it is absolutely delicious:

Should President Trump run for House of Representatives in 2022 in order to become speaker of the House? Well, Steve Bannon floated the idea on Friday and radio host Wayne Allyn Root asked Trump outright about it on Friday. And Trump didn’t dismiss the idea. “That’s so interesting,” Trump said. “Yeah, you know it’s very interesting,” Trump continued before mentioning that others have suggested he run for the U.S. Senate. “But you know what, your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”

I’ve been smiling ever since I read the story the other day. Matt wrote that he believes Trump wouldn’t really be interested in being a member of the House and he’s probably right but, let’s all be honest here: it is a lot of fun to think about. It would be a blast to be a fly on the wall during a meeting of the editorial boards of either The New York Times or The Washington Post while they were discussing this.

There is precedent for this. John Quincy Adams spent 17 years in the House of Representatives after serving one term as president. Trump could probably win a seat rather easily. It would be endless fun watching him shake things up on Capitol Hill. The Never-Trump surrender-monkey Republicans would drown in tears.

The best part of this fantasy is imagining Trump becoming Speaker of the House if the GOP can win back the majority. Then he could spearhead impeachment proceedings against President Puppet.

Yes, it’s a fantastical idea that most likely isn’t going to happen, but if ever there was a politician who could pull something like that off, it would be Donald Trump. It’s easy to imagine him pondering this and saying, “Why the hell not?”

And it’s fun to imagine him taking the gavel from Granny Boxwine.

Hey, a guy can dream.

Everything Isn’t Awful

I’m going to get one of these just to watch my cat go nuts.

Cat battles robot vacuum cleaner in cute standoff 😹https://t.co/nRkqORFQJv pic.twitter.com/da9eNwtfNh — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: Looks Like Biden’s Planning to Stand by His Man

Trump Was Right: The Biden Administration Is Intent on Destroying the Suburbs

NYPD in Riot Gear Enforce Curfew as Park Descends Into Drugs and Violence

Amazon Driver Tackles Elderly Woman Who Disagreed With ‘White Privilege’ Lesson

Dems Thought They Could Win Texas, But They Can’t Even Win Fort Worth

Only One D-Day Survivor Took Part in the Annual Commemorations This Year

The COVID-19 Pandemic Should End Science as an Institution. We Need Full Public Hearings

Paul Ryan needs to shut it. Ron DeSantis Versus Paul Ryan: The Ultimate Winner Is Not the One Saying Abandon the Culture War

Xi Jinping’s Tiananmen Vision Is Coming for Us All

REPORT: High-Ranking Chinese Defector Working With DIA Has ‘Direct Knowledge’ of China’s Bioweapons Program—and It’s Very Bad

What the Critical Race Theory Left Seeks Is the ‘Dictatorship of the DOA’

Worldcon Ordered to Apologize and Pay Conservative Author Jon Del Arroz for Banning Him and Calling Him ‘Racist’

If No Islamophobic ‘Hate Crimes’ Exist, They Must Be Invented. The Next Target Is Southwest

The M1 Carbine: Good Enough for Your Grandfather to Shoot Pinkos, Good Enough for You

New York Times Scrambles After Babylon Bee Sics Its Lawyers on Them

Prostitutes, Socialists, And Eco-Monsters: What’s Going on in Alabama?

#Popcorn. House Speaker Donald J. Trump?

Ashli Babbitt’s Family Sues D.C. Cops to Learn the Identity of Her Killer

Racist Bird Names Are Next on the Chopping Block

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Why Are All the Experts Such Dopes?

Psychiatrist Told Yale Audience About Shooting White People in Head, Cutting White People Out of Her Life

Kamala’s First Foreign Trip to Guatemala and Mexico About Managing ‘Expectations’

Miami Mayor to New Yorkers: ‘Our Arms are Open’

The COVID Nazis won’t go away. Golfer With Six-Stroke Lead Ejected From Top PGA Tourney—on Live TV (Watch)

Has Anyone Been More Consistently Wrong About COVID-19 Than Chris Cuomo?

BREAKING: Video Shows Fauci Lied to Congress About Funding Virus Weaponization at Wuhan

Meghan McCain Flogs Fauci: The Scientist ‘Wanted to Be a Kardashian’

Best Suggestion Yet Of What’s Behind Surge In Violence

Mayor’s Gun Control Proposal Would Disparately Harm Black Gun Owners

Utah Sheriff’s Deputies Won’t Enforce Federal Gun Control

TX Attorney General: With expanded mail-in voting, Trump would have lost Texas in 2020

Activists offended that police receive pandemic relief funding

Biden admin taking good cop/bad cop approach on hackings

‘Sociopath’: Kamala Harris handed out Kamala Harris cookies to the press on AF2

WaPo publisher CALLS OUT the BIDEN DOJ over subpoena of journo records and gag order

Maya Wiley, who was just endorsed by AOC for mayor, defends the private security company guarding *her* upscale Brooklyn neighborhood

‘NOT a great look, guys’: The Lincoln Project DRAGGED for comparing themselves to soldiers fighting fascism during WWII … on #DDay

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Xi Demands Even More Communist Influence Over American Media—and He’ll Probably Get It

Dr. Naomi Wolf Suspended From Twitter for Questioning Mass Vaccine Orthodoxy and Safety

Netflix Madeleine McCann Docuseries Exposes Failed System That Ignores Child Trafficking

Weekly Good News Round-Up: I’m Not Going Deaf, Boy Wonder, Free Guns, and Senior Prom is Back

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 60: Netflix Ruins Founding Fathers with Cringe Cartoon

Predictable: Trump’s Suspension From Facebook to Remain at Least Until After a Key Event

China Doesn’t Want Anyone to Talk About ‘Tank Man,’ Which Is Why We Must

RNC Threatens GOP Boycott of 2024 Debates Unless These Changes Are Made

Around the Interwebz

NASA’s Juno probe will get close to Jupiter’s moon Ganymede on Monday

Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight Stalls For Some As Showtime PPV Freezes

Why is woke comedy so unfunny?

Curious About Eating Cicadas? Here Are 5 Things You Should Know

Bee Me

Op-Ed: Feminism Killed Innovation Because Men Now Have To Spend All Their Time Making Their Own Sandwiches https://t.co/PQyKoM3LwL — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 6, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

I’ll be over here spending the day trying to touch my toes.