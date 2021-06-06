News & Politics

Amazon Driver Tackles Elderly Woman Who Disagreed With 'White Privilege' Lesson

By Kevin Downey Jr. Jun 06, 2021 4:07 PM ET
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Amazon Indeed

Amazon driver Itzel Ramirez, 21, is behind bars after pummeling a 67-year-old woman after allegedly telling her to “check her white privilege.”

The trouble started when the unidentified victim received a notification that her package had arrived. She went to the front door of her apartment complex, didn’t see the package, and inquired about it to Ramirez because she was wearing an Amazon vest. Ramirez told the soon-to-be victim that she would have the package shortly. After waiting 15 minutes in the lobby, the victim asked Ramirez abut the package again and that’s when the mayhem began.

KTVU reported that Ramirez told the woman to “check her white privilege.” The victim is alleged to have said, “Well you don’t have to be a b**** about it.” As the woman was walking away, Ramirez attacked her from behind and punched her repeatedly in the face, even breaking the victim’s nose.

The video shows Ramirez punching the woman 10 times with her right fist and once with her left. Ramirez was arrested by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, both felonies. Her bail was set at $100,000.

This is just the latest attack on an elderly white person. In the past year, we’ve seen numerous acts of aggression committed, largely in New York City, one involving actor Rick Moranis.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

