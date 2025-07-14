BREAKING: Trump Admin Scores SCOTUS Win on Education Dept. Firings

Donald Trump’s education secretary just landed a U.S. Supreme Court victory over major staff cuts within the agency.

On Monday afternoon, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, with the three leftist justices dissenting. The Court paved the way for half of the Department of Education’s staff to be fired, a major win for the Trump administration, which eventually aims to shut down the controversial, often useless, and frequently harmful federal department altogether.

Twenty Democrat-run states sued to halt the firings, which are the initial stage of the department’s shutdown under Trump and McMahon. But SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Trump administration.

McMahon celebrated the ruling on X. “Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” she declared.

But the Democrats’ continued judicial activism remains an issue, McMahon emphasized. “While today’s ruling is a significant win for students and families, it is a shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution,” she wrote.

McMahon ended, “The U.S. Department of Education will now deliver on its mandate to restore excellence in American education. We will carry out the reduction in force to promote efficiency and accountability and to ensure resources are directed where they matter most – to students, parents, and teachers. As we return education to the states, this Administration will continue to perform all statutory duties while empowering families and teachers by reducing education bureaucracy.”

Education belongs to the states, not to the federal government, which has only made education woker, more complicated, and more expensive.

