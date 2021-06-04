Biden Took Your AR. Now What?

The M1 Carbine, Good Enough For Your Grandfather to Shoot Pinkos, Good Enough For You

I am a non-conformist. When all the kids in my high school were listening to Led Zepplin I was a Beatles fan. When the boys were growing their hair long to look like The Ramones, I went out sporting eye-liner and a Robert Smith hairdo. I was not popular.

It never occurred to me to buy an AR-15. If everyone is buying one then I want something else. I certainly see the draw of the weapon. It’s highly convertible. You can build your own with all the bells, whistles, and toys you like. Depending on your wish list, and your wallet, you can create a scary looking Terminator-ish firearm that will petrify the diapers off of your lib relatives, if they still talk to you, you filthy, Trump-loving, racist, homophobic, Nazi, White Claw hater.

That said, you’re going to need a back-up rifle to rely on after Biden’s brown-shirts purloin your AR. I recommend the M1 Carbine which is perfect for any SHTF scenario I’m looking at here in the Midwest.

I know the M1’s .30 caliber round can’t compare to the .223 in terms of muzzle velocity, range, etc., but you aren’t going to need all that to defend your family in the average, run-of-the-mill suburban commie street war coming to Biden’s America. The semi-automatic M1 Carbine is perfect for the trailer park battle I envision when I can’t sleep at night. The fantasy fearful scenario that keeps me awake is always the same: hordes of Antifa soldierettes charging me as I stand innocently next to my Weber, BBQing a bone-in ribeye, cooly smoking a Monte Cristo White Series, sipping a Whistle Pig rye with one big ice cube and suddenly it’s game on. I know the .30 caliber round is a little underpowered but it can penetrate Antifa’s hockey pads.

THIS IS A GREAT TME TO REMIND ANY LAW ENFORCEMENT READING THIS ARTICLE THAT THIS COLUMN IS PURELY ENTERTAINMENT. I HAVE NO INTENTION OF PUTTING AN ICE CUBE IN MY RYE.

The M1 Carbine saw action in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam so we know it’s good enough for anything our commie-American neighbors can throw at us. It’s lightweight and perfect for close-quarters shooting. It was first distributed in WWII to backline forces that wanted something more than their 1911s to defend convoys of supplies. The rifle grew in popularity and soon found its way to the front lines. At one point there were roughly 9 or 10 companies making the M1 Carbine, including the Rock-Ola jukebox manufacturer.

If Biden has his way, you are going to lose your AR-15. For whatever reason, the M1 Carbine is ignored by the left, maybe because it doesn’t look “scary” so there has been no call to cancel them from existence, yet. The guns are relatively cheap and the ammo is easier to find than .22lr.

After reading this, please look in the comments section for the always-entertaining remarks by gun snobs who need to throw in comments telling me why I am wrong about every gun I review!