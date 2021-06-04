Podcasts
The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 60: Netflix Ruins Founding Fathers with Cringe Cartoon

By Megan Fox Jun 04, 2021 2:53 PM ET

Join Brett Smith, artist and author, and me to hear all about Netflix’s latest attempt to denigrate America through juvenile cartoons. This time they’re using the Founding Fathers to push their woke agenda on America. Will Conservative Inc. ever wake up from their think-tank stupor and realize that politics is downstream of culture?

What will happen if we all walk away from Netflix? Have we considered all the possibilities? Join us to hear an in-depth analysis of what pop-culture really is and what it can do in the wrong hands. Should we retreat? Is there an alternative? Should we just leave America to burn at this point? No topic is off limits! Enjoy!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First Amendment

