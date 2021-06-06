What the Critical Race Theory Left Seeks Is the 'Dictatorship of the DOA'

To fix the original sin of racism, Americans should pass an anti-racist amendment to the U.S. Constitution that enshrines two guiding anti-racist principals: Racial inequity is evidence of racist policy and the different racial groups are equals. The amendment would make unconstitutional racial inequity over a certain threshold, as well as racist ideas by public officials (with “racist ideas” and “public official” clearly defined). It would establish and permanently fund the Department of Anti-racism (DOA) comprised of formally trained experts on racism and no political appointees. The DOA would be responsible for preclearing all local, state and federal public policies to ensure they won’t yield racial inequity, monitor those policies, investigate private racist policies when racial inequity surfaces, and monitor public officials for expressions of racist ideas. The DOA would be empowered with disciplinary tools to wield over and against policymakers and public officials who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.

One suspects upon reading these words and watching the Politico video of Kendi intoning them that the influential author of How To Be An Anti-Racist was at least somewhat aware of the telling irony of his proposal’s acronym.

But he surely means for his words to be taken seriously, being a CBS correspondent and contributor to The Atlantic, a New York Times best-selling author, and a Harvard University scholar. He is also the founder and former director of American University’s Antiracism Center, and is now repeating that developmental exercise at Boston University as founder and director of BU’s Center for Anti-Racist Research.

And his proposal is indeed a deeply serious one because if what he describes is ever actually implemented in this country, America will be locked in a totalitarianism every bit as terrifying as the Soviet Union on its worst day.

Where the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union was the unquestioned highest authority in that suffering nation, Kendi’s Department of Antiracism (DOA) would be no less destructive.

This new American Politburo would be staffed solely by “formally trained experts on racism,” which is to say a new priesthood of Kendi clones armed with absolute rule answerable to no one. Kendi’s pointed “no political appointees” reference is a telling indication of how utterly insulated the DOA would be from any accountability remotely resembling a democratic process.

No part of American public or private life would be exempt from the DOA’s power “for pre-clearing all local, state and federal public policies” to ensure that they “won’t yield racial inequity.” (Understand that in the CRT vision of the American future, “equity” means equal outcomes for all the animals on the farm.)

And no law that survives pre-clearance would be forgotten because the DOA would be continually monitoring compliance with such laws, while also enforcing total thought and speech conformity with investigations of “private racist policies” and enforcement against public officials linked to “expressions of racist ideas.”

Be assured that the DOA would require an army of informers in every neighborhood to ensure the exposure of all private racist policies and one can easily imagine the Stalinesque DOA show trials of all public officials found to have tweeted unapproved thoughts in the years prior to the CRT revolution that creates the DOA.

But perhaps the scariest line of Kendi’s Politico proposal is its concluding notice that the DOA’s experts would “be empowered with disciplinary tools” against all public officials “who do not voluntarily change their racist policy and ideas.”

With that mentality in power, do not doubt that the DOA’s newly established California’s Death Valley re-education camps would be the final destination of every Republican public official from obscure rural county commissioners to famous GOP senators and congressmen who refuse to “voluntarily change.”

By that time, of course, Trump will have been stood up against a wall and shot. Or worse. Defacing and tearing down all those statues and dragging them through the streets in recent years was mere practice for the real thing.

In other words, what we see in Kendi’s DOA is the Left’s fascination with and inevitable succumbing to the totalitarian temptation.