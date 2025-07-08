The Morning Briefing: Reagan Really Nailed It When He Said Libs 'Know So Much That Isn't So'

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Ysendrikk felt that frequent grape Jell-O Twister sessions brought a touch of whimsy to his haiku.

Advertisement

Having come of political age at the beginning of the Reagan era, quotes from the Great Communicator have been woven into the fabric of my existence as an activist. For most of the last forty years, my favorite has been, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." I've been railing against the federal bureaucracy since I was a young man, so that quote has gotten a lot of use. In fact, it'll be featured in a column I will be writing in the next couple of days.

The Democrats are more untethered from reality now than ever before, which has had me pondering this Ronald Reagan gem a lot: "Well, the trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant, it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

That is definitely one for the "Truer Words Have Never Been Spoken" hall of fame.

My good friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote yesterday about the latest glaring example of this:

"A new entity joined the crowd of old, smelly hippies to politicize the deaths" of dozens of young girls to those flash floods in Texas, Don Surber wrote today, and it was "Grok, the artificial intelligence service on Elon Musk’s Twitter." When lefty Claude Taylor asked Grok, "Did two dozen young girls die in Texas flooding in part because Trump gutted NOAA and the National Weather Service?" the AI lied. "Yes. Trump’s 2025 cuts slashed NOAA/NWS funding by ~30% and staff by 17%, impairing forecast accuracy. Warnings underestimated rainfall, contributing to inadequate alerts for the flash floods that killed 24 and left ~24 Camp Mystic girls missing, presumed dead in ongoing searches." Except, as you're hopefully well aware by now, the National Weather Service increased its local staff — on a holiday weekend — because they could tell something bad was coming. The floods were predicted. The warnings went out.

Advertisement

Virtually every frothing lefty on social media based their outrage on the lie that the local National Weather Service was understaffed and inadequately prepared. I'll be dealing with the absurdity that a few extra bureaucrats can mitigate an act of God in the aforementioned upcoming column. For now, we'll focus on this falsehood.

The social media commie mob ran with the understaffing lie because the Democratic National Committee's X account spread it. That account was referencing The New York Times as its source. That's usually how the never ending fake news that fuels the American Left works. One can almost always find that the seed of every false narrative is planted in the Times, usually by the DNC.

A couple of years ago, my conservative mother asked me about some of the things one of my progressive cousins had been railing about to her. I can't remember what the outrage du jour was then, but I remember that it was based on nonexistent "facts." I told my mom that most of what our leftist loved ones were caterwauling about wasn't true.

"...it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

Another fairly recent example was the Dems' election hysteria about Project 2025. It was an absolute nothingburger which Trump repeatedly disavowed, yet the Democrats made it the centerpiece of many of their campaign ads. When I was in Ann Arbor last October, my sister and I went to coffee/wine place and several older proggies were there passing out yard signs that said, "Stop Trump's Project 2025 Agenda."

Advertisement

They're still using the fiction to whip the base into a frenzy. Hakeem Jeffries loves bringing it up whenever he can.

This is one of the many reasons that I don't engage the Left anymore, whether in person or on social media. I am more than willing to have a lively debate about something real, but I'm not going to waste time debunking the crap that they've been fed. They're just going to go and lap up more of it when I'm done.

There is also the fact that there's so much of it that I don't have the interest or the energy to disabuse them of all their incorrect notions.

As I have written many times since the election, the Dems are living in an alt-reality. They're doing battle with versions of you and me that have never existed. Their enemies are fictionalized characters who the Coastal Media Bubble™ elites have made them believe in. The elites have been so free and easy with the lies here during the Trump years that they may actually believe them too.

"...it's just that they know so much that isn't so."

Sadly, I don't think that their capacity for learning what isn't so will ever be diminished.

Anyway, here's the Gipper:

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Guess Who Lied About Trump's NWS Budget Cuts...

Advertisement

Obama Judge Blocks Defunding of Planned Parenthood in OBBB

Here’s Kamala Harris’s Snarling Response to Inquiries About Old Joe Biden’s Condition

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. King, Conqueror, and Cultural Makeover: The BBC Did It Again

Border Patrol Agents Ambushed at McAllen, Texas, ICE Detention Center

Horrific: Liberal Ghouls Compete to Mock Children Lost in the Texas Flood

When an American Goes Missing in Paradise

How to Ruin Your Medical Career With One Vile Comment About the Texas Floods

Tucker Platformed Iran’s Laughable Denial of Assassination Wish Against Trump

The Liberal Media Destroyed the Democrats’ Anti-Trump Flood Narrative

They Say ‘Nobody’s Above the Law’—Until It’s Their Judge

Trump Tells Us What He Thinks of Elon Musk’s Third-Party Scheme

Biology Isn’t Bigotry: California’s War on Girls’ Sports

When Christian Heads Rolled: Saladin’s Hidden Atrocity Against God's Warriors

With Identity Politics on the Defensive in Universities, Marxism Continues to Thrive

Mercy Rule time. Rockies vs. White Sox: 'The World Series for the Two Worst Teams'

Of Floods and False Alarms

Babies, Bonuses, and a World That Doesn’t Feel Safe

Townhall Mothership

Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Well, she's ugly. Rosie O'Donnell Blames Trump for Deadly Texas Floods

Australian Tribunal Rules in Favor of 'Billboard Chris' and Free Speech

Grenell Urges Trump to Withhold Funds From California Until Newsom Fixes State’s Crisis Mismanagement

Advertisement

Jefferson Letter Supporting Right to Bear Arms Sold at Auction

Cam&Co. Fireworks Over NFA as 2A Groups Sue

Giffords Tries to Use Philando Castile to Push...What?

Literally and figuratively. Blue City Abundance: Philadelphia is Covered in Garbage

Coming Up Next: Amnesty?

And the 2024 Award For Worst Political Memo Goes To ...

Bye, Felicia. Border Patrol Chief Puts Karen Bass in Her Place After Insane Public Blow-Out

DeSantis Suggests Alternative for Musk to Focus His Resources Instead of New Political Party

James Gunn Appears to Now Be Lowering ‘Superman’ Expectations Following Latest Bizarre Move

Wisconsin State Senator Gets Dragged Brutally After One of the Dumbest 2A Takes EVER

Totally Warped Dem: Photoshopped Jogging Post by Hakeem Jeffries Shows How Bent He Is on Looking In Shape

Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from Texas Flood

VIP

Austin Union Takes Aim at Fire Chief in Wake of Texas Floods

DEI Deathwatch Vol. XXX: Carnival Cruise Line Vs. Chaos on the High Seas

The Myth of the Scientific ‘Climate Change’ Consensus

Is This the End for Lisa Murkowski in Alaska?

Around the Interwebz

AI In Music Is Already Here, But Its Lack Of Depth Hits Some Sour Notes – Guest Column

How a big shift in training LLMs led to a capability explosion

Chuck E. Cheese Rolls Out Arcade Spin-Off Aimed at Nostalgic Millennials

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I like to share this once or twice a year to remind us all how much fun late-night shows were when they were goofy.

Advertisement

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/07/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR TUESDAY, JULY 8, 2025





In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Radio: AP

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: The Federalist



EDT

8:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Cabinet Meeting

Cabinet Room

White House Press Pool

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.