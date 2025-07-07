BREAKING: Border Patrol Agents Ambushed at McAllen, Texas, ICE Detention Center

There's been another attack on Border Patrol agents, this time in McAllen, Texas. Fox News' Bill Melugin reports,

Three federal & TX law enforcement sources tell me an active shooter with a rifle & tactical gear ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, TX this morning. Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him.

Melugin added, "I’m told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning."

While no Border Patrol agents were injured, there are reports that a police officer was shot in the firefight. He is said to be in stable condition.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to the media, “This morning, an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

This attack comes one month after rioters attacked ICE agents in Los Angeles. Kevin Downey Jr. wrote at the time:

More than 1,000 rioters assaulted ICE officers at a federal building in Los Angeles on Friday. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) two hours to respond.

Leftists have also been doxing ICE agents and their families. The rhetoric coming from Democrats is fueling violent attacks on law enforcement all over the country.

The same day that someone ambushes Border Patrol officers, The Atlantic is advocating to doxx more immigration officers:



"The federal government should prohibit the wearing of masks by ICE agents and require them to properly identify themselves." https://t.co/f7Dc3wcPMc pic.twitter.com/EmENjZz7Y3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2025

ICE Director Tom Homan wasn't happy about the latest attack and implicated members of Congress who have been spewing irresponsible rhetoric.

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan GOES OFF after a Texas officer was SH0T at by a left-wing lunatic outside an ICE facility.



He is furious and says MEMBERS OF CONGRESS are fanning the flames.



"We have senators, we have Congress people that compare ICE to the Nazis, to racists, and it just… pic.twitter.com/6jWLXj0QuX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025

"We have senators, we have Congress people that compare ICE to the Nazis, to racists, and it just continues!" he said. "The attacks on ICE are up nearly 700% now. We were talking 500% a couple weeks ago, so it continues."

"The rhetoric against the men and women of ICE is skyrocketing, ESPECIALLY by members of Congress," he added.

This is a developing story.

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

