Behold the World's Most Awkward Interview

Some people are just awkward. We all know those people who can’t read the room or have no ability to say the right thing at the right time. The undisputed queen of these people is Kamala Harris. Reports have surfaced about an interview that Harris did with an online influencer that was so bad that she and the host agreed to leave it off the air.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

Kamala Harris gave an interview before the presidential election that was so “confusing and weird” that she and the host mutually agreed not to air it, a social media personality recently revealed. The former Democratic presidential candidate’s appearance on “Subway Takes,” a popular online series hosted by Kareem Rahma where guests admit their favorite hot take, was filmed in Summer 2024 but never saw the light of day, the presenter said. “Her take was really confusing and weird, not good, and so [we] mutually agreed we shouldn’t publish it,” Rahma told Forbes reporter Steven Bertoni in an interview posted on TikTok on Monday.

Confession: I’ve never heard of “Subway Takes.” I guess I’m not hip enough. The premise of the show is that Rahma’s interview subjects give a hot take on something random. And when you hear what the woman the Democrats anointed to take Joe Biden’s place in the presidential election said, you’ll agree that she’s the most awkward human being that God ever created.

Kamala’s Subway Take: “Bacon is a spice.” That’s not a typo.

Advertisement

If she had said, “Bacon is amazing,” it would have made sense, and it would probably have been the only thing she and I agreed on. Instead, she referred to bacon as a spice. I have some bacon-flavored sea salt in my spice cabinet, and as much as I love it, I still wouldn’t call bacon a spice.

That wasn’t the take that Team Harris told Rahma that she would give: “Harris’s team had told producers that the California Senator’s hot take would be taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes, Rahma said. But when the interview started, Harris instead surprised Rahma with a different hot take.”

Related: Kamala's Campaign Tried to Manufacture Joy. It Hasn't Worked.



To make matters even worse, Rahma is Muslim, so he doesn’t eat bacon. It’s just one more example of Harris’ notorious inability to read the room.

Rahma, who is Muslim and doesn’t eat pork, responded, “I don’t know,” after appearing to be taken aback, but Harris doubled down. “Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” Harris told him, explaining how bits of cooked bacon could be used to enhance a meal like a seasoning. Rahma asked if he could use beef or turkey instead, before pausing the interview and telling her he doesn’t eat bacon.

Advertisement

The host said that he tried to nudge Harris back to the original hot take that she was supposed to use, but she tried to steer the conversation to anchovies on pizza. Rahma awkwardly ended the interview, and the two parties later decided that the interview wasn’t worth seeing the light of day.

“It didn’t make any sense,” Rahma concluded.

Then again, when does anything she says make sense? We should all be eternally grateful that we dodged the bullet of a Kamala Harris presidency.

Kamala Harris’ “hot take” was so painfully awkward that even a social media influencer said, “Let’s never speak of this again.” It wasn’t just tone-deaf. It was bacon-deaf.

Want to hear more of the cluelessness you’re not supposed to see? That’s why PJ Media VIP exists — we don’t censor the cringe. Join us for sharp commentary, real analysis, and all the facepalm moments corporate media won’t touch.

Get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT. Because someone has to make sense, and it's not Kamala.