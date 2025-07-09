Will Pam Bondi Get Axed After the Epstein Debacle?

Is Pam Bondi’s tenure as President Trump’s attorney general hanging by a thread? Megyn Kelly thinks so. According to her, the Epstein debacle has exposed a level of incompetence and political tone-deafness that even the most loyal Trump supporters can’t ignore.

Advertisement

In her recent analysis, Kelly didn’t pull any punches about Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files. She called out Bondi’s performance as not just a misstep, but a full-blown embarrassment — one that may have sealed her fate in the Trump administration.

Bondi, she argues, either “willingly humiliated some of the president’s most loyal supporters” or is simply “lazy and incompetent.” There’s no sugarcoating here. Kelly points to Bondi’s much-hyped promise to deliver the Epstein “client list,” only for Bondi to produce a pile of nothing: recycled, publicly available documents masquerading as bombshells. For a base hungry for accountability and truth, this was a slap in the face.

Kelly’s words cut to the heart of the matter: “If you’re going to make a spectacle out of finally revealing the Epstein files, you’d better have the goods. Pam Bondi didn’t.” Instead, Bondi delivered nothing new, just a parade of letdowns that left Trump supporters feeling duped and insulted. Kelly’s assessment is that Bondi’s actions were not just a failure; they were a betrayal of trust.

And when Bondi tried to shift the blame, Kelly wasn’t buying it. Bondi’s excuse that the FBI gave her the wrong documents only made things worse. Kelly zeroed in on the lack of follow-through: promises of further revelations that never materialized and wild, unsubstantiated claims about “tens of thousands of kiddy porn or child pornography material” that only muddied the waters.

Advertisement

Recommended: America’s Cops Are Finally Safer. Can You Guess the Reason Why?

Kelly harshly criticized Bondi for briefing pro-Trump influencers with a binder full of what turned out to be old, recycled information. She accused Bondi of either being too lazy to vet the material or deliberately setting up the president’s allies — like Kash Patel and the vice president — for embarrassment. Either way, she argued, it reflects badly on Bondi.

"So she's either lazy and incompetent, or she willingly humiliated some of the president's most loyal supporters. Neither one of those is good,” Kelly said. "And that's why, I'm sorry, but I'm going to predict her days are numbered as a member of the Trump administration. You know, Trump, he's not dumb. But I just don't think, I don't think Trump created this."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Perhaps even more telling was the way that Trump, always quick to reward loyalty and results, conspicuously left Bondi out of his praise in a recent post on Truth Social:

The FBI, under the direction of Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, is back to the basics: Locking up criminals, and cleaning up America’s streets. We have the Greatest Law Enforcement professionals in the World, but “Politics” and Corrupt Leadership often prevented them from doing their job. That is no longer the case, and now, they have been unleashed to do their jobs, and they are doing just that. Keep it up — MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!

Advertisement

In Trump’s world, omission is often the loudest condemnation.

As Kelly sees it, unless Bondi can pull off a miracle, she’s finished. And she may have a point.

Feeling betrayed by political games and broken promises? So are we. At PJ Media, we’re committed to shining a light on the stories the mainstream media would rather ignore. Our VIP members get the inside scoop, exclusive analysis, and a community of patriots who won’t settle for less. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off your VIP membership and enjoy ad-free browsing and commenting privileges. Don’t let incompetence win — support real journalism that stands up for you. Join now and make your voice heard.