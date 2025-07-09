Firefighters Want Austin Chief Fired for Refusing Deployment to Texas Flood

The Marxist ghoulies have spent the last five days trying to shapeshift the facts of the Texas flood tragedy and blame Trump. Some soulless miscreants have gone so far as to cheer the deaths of the young girls because of their skin color and faith. Why? Because that is exactly what demons do.

I'd suggest you forward this article to every hateful, blue-haired fishwife you know but we're both aware they've been socially conditioned to ignore data and news that doesn't come from party-approved sources, so what's the point?

FACT-O-RAMA! I have found that your standard street-level communists are typically thick as two short planks and lack the sense to think for themselves.

As the far-left animals were cheering the tragic deaths of white Christian girls, the Austin Firefighters' Association (AFA) came forward with accusations that Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker might have contributed to the tragedy.

AFA President Bob Nicks stated that the Fire Department turned down an informal request to have Austin firefighters deployed — some of whom have been trained in swiftwater rescue — on July 2 and again on July 3. The union voted unanimously on Tuesday to schedule a no-confidence vote regarding Chief Baker.

"Our guys sat on their a*ses while they're hearing people [are] dying," Nicks stated on Monday.

Baker is claiming he wasn't aware of the two informal requests to have firefighters on the scene as the storm approached.

Why would Baker hold back his first responders? According to a blistering attack posted on Facebook by the AFA, he wanted to save money.

It is absolutely outrageous that the Austin Fire Chief, Joel G. Baker, would not allow highly trained firefighters from Austin to respond to Kerrville. Because of this egregious dereliction of duty, LIVES WERE VERY LIKELY LOST BECAUSE OF CHIEF BAKER’S DECISION! Deployment orders came down from the State of Texas on July 2. We would've been pre-deployed before the waters even began to rise! It is unforgivable that a fire chief would NOT allow his firefighters to answer the call to save lives. Why would Fire Chief Joel G. Baker do this, you may ask? It was a misguided attempt to save money. I say “misguided” because the fire department is fully reimbursed by the state to deploy. I explained the reimbursement process to Chief Baker last week, and he failed to understand this very simple concept.

Austin's KUT News is reporting that Baker has admitted to ordering the fire department to suspend deployments until the end of the fiscal year. Moreover, "The Austin firefighters union said Tuesday it will hold a vote of no confidence in the fire chief this week, accusing him of preventing crews from being deployed ahead of historic flooding that killed over 100 people in Kerr County."

Baker did send three rescue swimmers to help save the over 200 people who were swept away in the flood. Insert sarcastic slow clap here...

"Words matter," Baker continued. "What it should have said is handle it on a case-by-case [basis], and we didn't. That's on me as the leader of this organization."

Despite calls to resign, Baker has defiantly declined to "step aside."

Are you fed up with DEI yet, or does tragedy need to kick you in the teeth before you speak up?

Start your fight against DEI, woke, and the rest of the communist codswallop infiltrating every institution in America.

