Here’s Kamala Harris’s Snarling Response to Inquiries About Old Joe Biden’s Condition

Around a year ago this time, Old Joe Biden was still the Democrats’ candidate for another term of pretending to be president, but after his disastrous debate with Donald Trump and increasing indications that he was non compos mentis, there was growing concern about his cognitive abilities and whether it was wise to have him even as the figurehead-in-chief for another four years. Vice President Kamala Harris, however, crudely brushed aside such concerns, despite the fact that was soon going to turn out to be their primary beneficiary.

The New York Post reported Monday that Harris angrily “demanded that Democratic governors worried about Joe Biden’s mental acuity fall in line behind the commander-in-chief.” They had to do so, she courteously explained, because, in her words, “this is about saving our f**king democracy.” Oh, brother. Did Kamala Harris actually believe her own party’s propaganda about how Orange Man Bad posed a mortal threat to “our democracy,” a phrase they always used with no acknowledgment of the fact that the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy?

When they referred to “our democracy,” Democrats always meant “our hegemony,” and Kamala Harris, of all people, should have known that very well. The real threat to our free society came from the Biden-Harris regime, in which she was supposedly a principal player. The Biden regime tried to establish the abortive Disinformation Governance Board, which would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. The regime also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers.

As vice president, Kamala Harris must have known that all that, and more like it, was going on. And yet she still had the audacity to unleash the F-bomb at Democrats who were concerned about Old Joe’s condition, and to give the impression that she was really afraid that Trump would install himself as some kind of fascist dictator, in line with the most febrile of the left’s fever dreams.

One person who bought this was New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-Planned Parenthood), “who proceeded to incorrectly tell reporters on the White House driveway following the July 3, 2024, confab that ‘all of us said we pledged our support’ to Biden.” Or else, apparently.

Other Democrat apparatchiks among the governors who heard Harris’ warning, however, were less credulous. Authors Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey and Tyler Pager, who have written a new book about the Dems’ 2024 election debacle, observe that “many of the governors were deeply skeptical that Biden could continue his campaign, and they were furious with Hochul for suggesting otherwise.”

The Post suggests that Harris’ foul mouth, meanwhile, was all part of an effort to make her seem more genuine: “Harris’ occasional use of profanity garnered attention during her vice presidency, with some viewing it as authentic and candid and others seeing it as contrived to give that impression. In May 2024, for example, she said Asian Americans who confront social barriers may have to ‘kick that f–king door down.’”

If that is a correct assessment, then it is once again clear that there is nothing genuine or authentic about the Democrats, and the left in general, at all. Not only do they demand that everyone go along with their ridiculous charade of thinking that men can become women and women can become men, but they wanted us to buy Kamala Harris, a prepacked, carefully orchestrated candidate if there ever was one, as an honest-to-goodness real human being, as much as Donald Trump obviously is.

The whole enterprise of being a leftist is one gigantic game of pretend. It’s as if they want us all back on the kindergarten playground, and in fact, that is exactly what they want: a nation of unthinking, trusting, dependent wards of the state. They want a nation of people who see Kamala Harris as authentic and well-spoken, and who think Barack Obama is a wise statesman, and that socialism is the way forward. Only a kindergartener could buy it all, but the poor child should put his hands over his ears for when Kamala starts letting loose with more F-bombs.

