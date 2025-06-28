The Democrats Are Living a ‘Nightmare,’ and Kamala Harris Is About to Make It Worse

California Democrat apparatchiks are approaching the looming prospect of a Kamala Harris gubernatorial run with all the enthusiasm of a CNN reporter at a Trump rally. No one is even pretending anymore that Harris is the strong, heroic, and resolute figure depicted on the cover of Time Magazine in Aug. 2024, much less that she is the future of the Democratic Party, as New York magazine claimed around the same time. She led the Democrats to defeat, and now, she tries to resurrect her political career with a run for California governor, “no one,” says a Democrat fundraiser, “is incredibly pumped.” No kidding, really?

Politico reported Friday that Harris is “ramping up her outreach to longtime supporters as she weighs a run for California governor. But many Democratic donors aren’t enthusiastic, still hobbled by the hangover of her presidential loss.” And so as the former It Girl struggles to regain the limelight, frantically conducting “thank you visits, catch-up calls and listening sessions, touching base with her most trusted supporters as she weighs her options,” she is encountering a decided lack of enthusiasm for more word salad and the usual mix of far-left identity politics, statism, and resentment that she has to offer.

Some leading Democrat donors even told Politico that they were actually afraid of a Harris reemergence, as her return to the fray would “re-open still-fresh wounds from her defeat in 2024.” Leftist fundraiser Mather Martin observed: “There was more enthusiasm at first. I think it waned a bit.” A bit? That’s akin to Bob Uecker in “Major League” seeing a pitch fly wildly off course and telling his listeners that it was “juuuuust a bit outside.”

Another Democrat donor said that Kamala was just a reminder of how much trouble the party of delusion, authoritarianism, and confiscation is really in: “Kamala just reminds you we are in this complete s**t storm. With Biden, we got bamboozled … I think she did the best she could in that situation, but obviously she knew about the cognitive decline too.” This donor added: “I’ve written so many checks because I knew the Trump administration would be horrible, but we’re living in a nightmare because of the Democrats. I’m furious at them, truly.” And this individual is almost certainly not the only one.

And so as Harris prepares to run for California governor, one fundraiser explained that donors to the far-left “realize it’s just going to bring up the whole pathetic last presidential, which no one wants to hear about again. And then it’s the whole ‘Did you know Joe Biden?’ thing. She still would probably lead, but honestly, no one is incredibly pumped.” And really, why should they be?

Scott Drexel, whom Politico identifies as a “Bay Area-based donor adviser who works with individuals, labor groups and businesses,” adds: “It’s very fair to say there’s not an overwhelming clamor” for Kamala to run to succeed Governor Hair Gel. Drexel, however, suggested that the problem lay not so much with Harris’ lackluster performance as a presidential candidate, or with her difficulties in formulating an articulate English sentence. The trouble, Drexel opined, was simply with Harris’ Hamlet act about whether or not she really wanted to run for governor of California at all, rather than wait until 2028 and run for president again. “It’s very hard,” Drexel said, “for there to be one if it’s not 100 percent clear if she really wants to do it. She’s going to have to work for the nomination. Every day that passes, there’s less of a sense of inevitability about her candidacy.”

Nevertheless, Mather Martin insisted that Harris’ positives outweighed her negatives, and overshadowed “the concerns about baggage. I’m not saying people don’t have them, but if she were to get in, I think the strengths are going to overpower a lot of that.” What strengths? Unfortunately, Martin didn’t say.

Debbie Mesloh, whom Politico says is a “political strategist and longtime Harris confidante,” was confident: “I believe she is approaching this moment with thoughtfulness and a deep sense of responsibility. I’m sure she is weighing where she can make the greatest impact, how best to serve, and what the moment demands. It’s a process grounded in experience, values, and a clear understanding of the stakes.” Yeah, but associating Kamala Harris with “thoughtfulness and a deep sense of responsibility” strains credulity well past the breaking point. She may well run for governor, but it will take a whole lot more wishful thinking and fantasy for anyone to get “incredibly pumped” about her candidacy.

