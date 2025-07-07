Biology Isn’t Bigotry: California’s War on Girls’ Sports

California didn’t just pick a fight with the federal government this week. It picked a fight with reality. With science. With fairness. And with every young girl who dared to dream of standing on a podium in cleats or spikes, head high, medal swinging around her neck.

Advertisement

Because in Gavin Newsom’s California, the rules aren’t written for girls anymore. They’re rewritten around boys.

California Chose Ideology Over Integrity

The Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Education laid it out clearly on June 25: California violated Title IX. This federal law has protected women’s sports for over 50 years by allowing biological males to compete in girls’ athletics.

Not only did the state ignore federal warnings, but it also doubled down on its actions. They refused to enter into a resolution agreement. They refused to even acknowledge the harm done to female athletes. And now, California stands poised to become a test case, an open challenge to both federal authority and common sense.

Gavin Newsom’s administration calls it equality. But equality without fairness is fraud.

What Girls Have Lost

Start with AB Hernandez, a transgender male athlete who tied for first place in both the high jump and triple jump at the state championships. Rather than honoring the girls who had trained for years to achieve this, officials handed out duplicate medals, much like a production line of participation trophies.

But medals are the surface-level loss. What about college scholarships? State rankings? Records that stand for years in school hallways? What about the message this sends to every young girl: that her biological disadvantage is now her burden to bear?

Advertisement

Let’s call this what it is. Theft.

This Was Never About Hate

The left would like you to believe that those opposing these policies are hateful, narrow-minded, and dangerous. But this isn’t about exclusion. It’s about preservation. About safeguarding what Title IX was designed to do in the first place: give girls a fair shot.

The law doesn’t care about your hashtags or feelings. It was written because, for decades, girls had no locker rooms. No courts. No fields. No funding. And when they finally got their place in the game, they earned it the hard way, through blood, sweat, lawsuits, and relentless pressure on a system built by men, for men.

Now, California wants to pull the rug out from under them. Again.

Even the Feds Have Finally Had Enough

The Biden administration spent years dodging this fight. Lots of speeches. No courage. But that era’s over.

Under President Trump, the gloves are off. Education Secretary Linda McMahon didn’t bother with vague language or footnotes. She posted five words that hit like a freight train:

“Biological reality is not discrimination.”

That’s not just a tagline. That’s federal teeth. Her department’s investigation didn’t suggest California made a mistake. They declared the state’s policy illegal, flat-out incompatible with Title IX, and harmful to the very students the law was meant to protect.

Advertisement

The warning wasn’t subtle. California’s got days to fix it or face the financial gut punch: stripped funds, lawsuits, and zero patience. That’s not symbolic. That’s federal cannon fire pointed straight at Sacramento.

Newsom Talks Moderate, Governs Like an Activist

You wouldn’t know it from the podium, but Gavin Newsom’s trying to have it both ways. One week, he’s tossing out soundbites about protecting girls’ sports. The next, he’s gutting the very laws that would do that.

Back in March, his office stood in active opposition to common-sense legislation that would’ve kept male athletes out of girls’ competitions. And he’s entirely behind the California Interscholastic Federation’s policy, which says anyone claiming to be a girl, no surgery, no hormones, no questions asked, gets access to female-only competition.

That’s not moderation; it’s surrender. He wants to please every crowd while hiding from the consequences. Girls are paying the bill for his cowardice.

Biology Doesn’t Need a Press Release

Go ahead and update the websites. Change the rules. Adjust the pronouns on the name tags. But there’s no memo you can send to erase muscle fiber or bone density.

You can’t policy away a lung capacity gap. You can’t rewrite testosterone levels with a hashtag.

This isn’t mean. It’s measurable.

And if none of that mattered, we wouldn’t need girls’ sports at all. We’d just call it “sports” and let the chips fall. But we created girls’ leagues because biology is real, and ignoring it is a choice, a dishonest one.

Advertisement

How Many Girls Have to Lose Before the State Admits It?

When Title IX passed in 1972, it cracked open doors that had been bolted shut for generations. Girls weren’t asking for handouts. They just wanted a lane. And once they got it, they ran. They climbed to the podiums, broke records, and earned scholarships.

And now?

In just a handful of years, we’ve watched those same girls get bumped down the podium. Records earned by their own blood and effort are getting overwritten. Coaches can’t speak. Parents whisper. And teenage girls are being told, with a smile, to step aside because someone who went through male puberty has decided to “compete as female.”

This isn’t equity. It’s cruelty dressed up in activist language. If you did this in any other context, we’d call it cheating.

The Legal Fire’s Real, and So Is the Moral One

Trump’s Education Department gave California a clear choice: Fix this or forfeit your federal money. That’s not just locker room dollars. That’s school programs. Lunches. Teacher salaries. It’s real money that hits real kids.

But for once, the law and morality are walking in step. The feds are reminding everyone that Title IX means something. You don’t get to rewrite biology just because your politics demand it. You don’t get to call girls bigots for asking for fairness.

Advertisement

This isn’t about one state overstepping. It’s about whether the rest of the country has the guts to stop it.

Final Thoughts

When the moment came to choose, California didn’t blink. They charged headlong into the activist flames and left girls standing in the smoke. Not just girls, in theory, but real daughters with names, times, medals, and dreams.

Washington didn’t yell back. They filed. They cited. They drew a line.

Now we wait to see if the state comes to its senses or lets another generation of young women get erased by fiat and fraud.

There are 50 states in the union. Only one is actively trying to delete the word “girl” from girl sports.

And that one should hang its head.

Warning: Reading PJ Media May Cause Sudden Bursts of Patriotism and Eye-Rolling at MSNBC. Side effects include knowing what’s actually happening. Get full VIP access to articles, podcasts, and livestreams for 60% off using code FIGHT. No prescription is required.