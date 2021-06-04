Weekly Good News Round-Up: I'm Not Going Deaf, Boy Wonder, Free Guns, and Senior Prom is Back

Is it me or is time speeding up? I feel like Monday went directly into Friday. Whatever is happening, I’m glad this week is over. I’m looking forward to lazing around and reading a Dean Koontz novel.

Lately, I’ve been thinking that I’m losing my hearing. Every time my children speak to me I have to ask them “What?” about three times and make them face me. They’re all getting tired of it so I decided to go have my ears checked. I was sure it was going to reveal that my hearing is in decline. Why else am I so loud?

But after the test was administered the doctor came in and informed me that not only had I passed but I can hear sounds most people can’t. I have super ears. Considering that I constantly have to ask people to repeat what they are saying to me, I was confused to say the least. It was then the doctor suggested something else. “Do you have a processing disorder?”

Oh.

Last year I was diagnosed with ADD. When I told her this, her response was, “That’s it!” Apparently, I hear just fine, but my brain doesn’t turn those sounds into decipherable sentences for me all the time especially if I’m focused on something else. Learning to listen in a different way after 45 years isn’t going to be easy, but at least I’m not going deaf. And if you have ADD or a child with ADD/ADHD and you think they just don’t listen, it’s possible their brain doesn’t process as fast or as easily as a neurotypical person—so be gentle. We aren’t trying to make you miserable on purpose.

This kid is going to make it.

A 7-year-old boy from Florida swam without a life jacket against a dangerous current for an hour and got help for his family who had been pulled out by the same current. Whatever this kid decides to do in life, watch out. He’s going to do it. This is a miraculous story. Chase switched between doggie-paddling and floating periodically to rest on his way for help. Everyone was pulled into safety thanks to this incredibly Boy Wonder.

COVID restrictions are easing and delighting kids.

Our kids need their lives back. Now, more than ever, when we know that lockdowns didn’t work and only jumpstarted inflation and all the other financial hardships we have, the kids need a break and a return to normalcy. A school in Kentucky has given its seniors the gift of an outdoor prom. I don’t care what it takes but get the kids back to their lives. They’re suffering from skyrocketing depression and suicidal ideation. It’s time to start caring about that as much as we do about viruses. I congratulate Anderson County High School for putting their students’ mental health first.

The Prom must go on!! 💃🕺🎈 When Covid restrictions caused complications, the small town's officials made this happen for the kids. What a GREAT idea from Anderson County High School and the Lawrenceburg, KY community!#repost from @goodnews_movement on Instagram#GoodNews pic.twitter.com/QVfwcutTg0 — SparkGoodNews (@SparkGoodDeeds) May 29, 2021

Maybe this bribe has legs?

I know I said you’d never see another vaccine-related “good news” post here but this one made me laugh so hard I couldn’t resist. Mayor Bill DeBlasio tried to offer free burgers in exchange for getting vaccinated while Governor Mike DeWine offered million-dollar giveaways and free college. But nothing can top this bribe from the state of West Virginia. Come on down and get a vaccine and a free gun! If red America wasn’t convinced before, this might actually do it. Then again, if the vaccine is so great, why do people need to be bribed or forced to take it?

West Virginia To Give Away Guns As Covid-19 Vaccine Incentive https://t.co/zW57lrNoQX pic.twitter.com/3PKCjJmb8U — Forbes (@Forbes) June 1, 2021

I hope you all have a relaxing weekend doing what you love and getting some much-deserved rest. See you next week!