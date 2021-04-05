The Morning Briefing: It's Official—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Utterly Useless

Top O’ the Briefing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Politics of Nothing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I frequently dream about chocolate silk pie.

Spring has sprung here in the Sonoran Desert. Temperatures are in the 90s now. Pretty soon it will be a hundred jillion degrees every day until Halloween.

The heat can bring about some clarity. One tends to focus on the essentials when extra energy is sapped by the sun. I’m not saying that we desert folk are inherently wiser, it’s just that we have a knack for pushing unnecessary things to the side. A reality distillation, sort of.

We here at the Kruiser Morning Briefing like to disparage Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a lot. Mostly because she’s an airhead idiot who the leftists have managed to elevate to goddess status and she makes the mocking so easy to do.

AOC is the epitome of all that is wrong with the digital, social media age. She has the IQ of a baboon’s armpit but has become the gold standard of Democratic politics because she’s made herself social media famous. If you’re of the opinion that a big Twitter presence carries some kind of street cred, that’s cool. If you’re hanging out in the real world, here is the deal about AOC: she’s a paste eater’s paste eater.

AOC wields power in the Democratic party because she is louder than everyone else. She takes her obnoxious, whiny girl act to all of the left-leaning social media platforms and terrifies the elders of the Democrat village with her power to get attention from the young ones.

In reality, America’s Dumbest Bartender isn’t getting a lot done.

Rick has the story:

She’s got millions of followers on Twitter. The media hangs on her every word. She is credited — fairly or unfairly — with jumpstarting the radical transformation of the Democratic Party. She makes extremism cool. She’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of Congress representing the Bronx, and a proud Puerto Rican/Hispanic/Woman/ green/ socialist. According to a study by the non-partisan Center for Effective Lawmaking, she’s also an incompetent radical. AOC was rated 230 out of 240 Democratic congresspeople based on some simple, but telling criteria.

Simply put: AOC doesn’t do her job very well.

Given her actual professional incompetence, it’s stunning how much influence she has. She’s so bad at what she does that one wonders whether she could even pour a shot without screwing it up back in her bartender days. The lefties love her though.

What’s scary is that this limited brain cell camera hog could end up being the most powerful person in America if the Democrats succeed in making our election process a mail-in ballot fraud fest. The nation is currently being spared because Bartender McDitz doesn’t meet the constitutional age requirement to be president.

Given the heated anti-American vibe of the Biden presidency, the Constitution may not last much longer.

We can take comfort in the fact that AOC hasn’t been able to advance much of her lunacy via legislation thus far. She is, however, very good at making other people do her work for her.

Therein lies the danger.

I Need to Share This

Our own Stacey Lennox wrote an absolutely brilliant post about the situation in Georgia. She lives there, and her perspective is invaluable.

Here is Stacey’s conclusion, which should be shared far and wide:

It is past time for Republicans to force Georgia politicians like Abrams and Warnock to get down to issues and the details of how their decisions affect Georgia families. Their “Jim Crow” narrative is tired, an insult to the state and from the middle of the last century. It degrades the suffering of those who lived through it, memories of those who changed it, and the people living in the state today. They only use it to avoid talking about the implications of the policies they support and vote for.

Everything Isn’t Awful

School Surprises Hero Custodian With $35,000 Collected As Special Gift of Thanks ❤️ “He’s kind of our rock, our foundation of what we do here," says White Oak Elementary's principal about head custodian Raymond Brown. https://t.co/CdqdhPsRyk — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 3, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: The Stephen Kruiser Top Five List of Things I Won’t Be Apologizing For

Biden’s ‘Go Big’ Agenda Threatens a Lot More Than ‘White Privilege’

Climate Czar Kerry ‘Hopeful’ the U.S. Can Work With China on Climate Change

Be afraid. Be very afraid. New Research Shows Why Democrats Should Be Very Worried About Latino Vote

FLASHBACK: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Previewed the Infrastructure Proposal In a Cartoon – Two Years Ago

White House Claims Bills Are ‘Bipartisan’ Even If No Republican Votes For Them

Congress Should Not Use Appropriations Bills to Satisfy Ravenous Special Interests

Mirror Mirror on the Wall

Freshman Republicans Fight Democrats, Big Tech, and the Media to Restore Conservative Principles in Congress

Republican Senators Propose Revoking MLB Anti-Trust Exemption Over All-Star Game Move

Now That Baseball Is Fully Woke, It Needs New Rules

Former President Trump Lambasts Media for Biased Election Coverage, ‘Other Than That, Happy Easter!’

Drunk, fat, and smoking is no way to go through life, son. John Boehner Kicks His Own Party While It’s Down

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Are Leftists Stupid Or Liars?

Ammo Company Addresses Rumors About the Ongoing Ammo Shortage

Na zdrowie! ‘No Gestapo Here!’: Polish Pastor Tosses Canadian Police Out of Good Friday Church Service; UPDATE: Police Respond

Jim Acosta Is Redefining PTSD. Literally.

Jen Psaki Takes Issue with Reporter Who Dares to Ask About Boycotting Beijing Olympics

Op-Ed: All Gun Laws Are Unconstitutional

Big Cities Defunding The Police Not Working Out So Well

Delaware Senate Approves Gun Magazine Confiscation Bill

Biden is a lying liar’s liar. Chris Christie Causes Pain on ABC News by Pointing out Real Reason Biden Is Attacking Georgia’s Voting Law

60 Minutes’ Unconscionable Hit Piece on Ron DeSantis Willingly Ignores the Truth

Raphael Warnock Reinterprets the Meaning of Easter, Later Deletes Heretical Tweet

I Don’t Normally Write on Brian Stelter, but This Warrants an Exception

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Offers Correction After Printing Biden’s Lies About GA Election Law Bill

Woke Battle Brews At PBS: Why Does One White, Male Filmmaker Get All The Support?

Oh. New Liberal Line: Biden Is “Afraid Of Looking Soft” On Illegal Immigration

Ditch The Mask Mandates By Memorial Day

‘Goalposts, moved again’: Washington Post article warns parents schools may not fully reopen IN THE FALL

Megyn Kelly calls out Twitter and Facebook for covering for Hunter Biden

THEIR RULES: It appears that MSNBC’s The Last Word is fueling anti-Asian bias with ‘racist’ headline on COVID-19

VIP

Dr. Leana Wen Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Lockdowns and Vaccinations

Your Weekly Good News Round-Up: Eggapalooza, Purple Unicorns, and Hot Smokin’ Lava

Jesus Christ: A Solid Rock in Trying Times

5 Accidentally Conservative (But Nonpolitical) Hollywood Flicks

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 112: Good Friday and Transcendence

GOLD The Suicide of Expertise

Around the Interwebz

Singing hymns through masks, Christians mark pandemic Easter

Utter garbage. Teachers’ unions did this. Pandemic fuels staggering teacher shortages across the U.S.

Hummer’s new electric SUV can drive diagonally, with 300 miles of range and a $110,000 price tag

The Clever Architectural Feature That Makes Life on Bermuda Possible

Bee Me

Inequality: Women Pay 20,000% More On Average For Their Starbucks Drinks Than Men https://t.co/9TSyzVodmW — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 3, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Mood

Kabana Tunes

Living in a yellow submarine doesn’t seem like such a bad idea now.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.