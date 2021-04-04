Do Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock Really Care About Georgians? You Have to Wonder

Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock have been vocal in their criticism of the new Georgia election security law. Some of the provisions roll back items in the consent agreement Abrams entered with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, like unmonitored drop boxes. Senator Warnock and his colleague Senator Jon Ossoff are the beneficiaries of some of the prohibitions in the law, like the now illegal “Zuck Bucks” that selectively provided private funds to election offices throughout the state.

While these items are not voter fraud in the typical sense, they certainly influenced the election. As PJ Media contributor J. Christian Adams wrote:

What these grants did was build structural bias into the 2020 election where structural bias matters most – in densely populated urban cores. It converted election offices in key jurisdictions with deep reservoirs of Biden votes into Formula One turnout machines. The hundreds of millions of dollars built systems, hired employees from activist groups, bought equipment and radio advertisements. It did everything that street activists could ever dream up to turn out Biden votes if only they had unlimited funding. In 2020, they had unlimited funding because billionaires made cash payments to 501(c)(3) charities that in turn made cash payments to government election offices. Flush with hundreds of millions in new cash, government election offices turned those donations into manpower, new equipment, and street muscle to turn often sluggish and incompetent urban election offices into massive Biden turnout machines across the country – in Madison, Milwaukee, Detroit, Lansing, Philadelphia, and Atlanta among dozens of others.

They don’t talk about the elements of the bill that have them worried about 2022. Instead, Abrams, Warnock, President Biden, and their media lapdogs allege the bill aims to suppress votes, cause people to die of thirst, and drag the state back to Jim Crow-era policies.

The claims are absurd on their face when you compare access to the ballot in Georgia with states like New York, Delaware, and New Jersey. Still, activists from groups aligned with Abrams held a die-in at Coca-Cola headquarters. They protested Delta at the airport. Corporate leaders were hectored in public, and the media for staying neutral based on the radical left’s “silence is violence” philosophy.

So, they started speaking out, and then the specter of boycotts began. Major League Baseball has already pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta, and Hollywood actors threaten not to work in the state. Then Abrams and Warnock started backpedaling, knowing it was possible large-scale boycotts could negatively impact Georgians’ livelihoods. Abrams put out a video:

VIDEO: Thanks to the efforts of activists, organizers and allied organizations, we stopped GA Republican legislators from passing key parts of their voter suppression wish list. Now corporate leaders must use their clout to show they stand with voters. #gapol pic.twitter.com/A3b0McaI1s — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 1, 2021

Warnock appeared on CNN to say he is not focused on boycotts and wanted Georgia open for business. Weird since it has been since last May:

Raphael Warnock had the opportunity to urge corporations not to boycott Georgia, but he chose not to. In fact, he urged them to find ways to speak up. Now they have and he claims he wishes they hadn’t. pic.twitter.com/WCl6YiMOVV — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 2, 2021

Every narrative has consequences, and unfortunately for Georgians, the narrative pushed by Abrams, Warnock, and their enablers only hurt those they claim to want to represent. Abrams has painted large portions of the over 10 million residents of the state as racists who wish to marginalize minority communities. This narrative energizes boycotts and is patently false. When the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed, 2.5 million people lived in Georgia. Much of the increase has been people moving in from all over the nation and the world. We have no attachment to the past in the state, and her accusations are offensive.

For all the uproar over President Trump’s questioning results in an extraordinary election in 2020, Abrams has never been criticized for failing to concede her 2018 race. Her claims of election meddling and voter suppression have gone unchallenged. They are amplified by the media, Democrats who had her participate on the Governor’s panel at their 2020 convention, and sitting politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Warnock’s votes as Senator have already hurt Georgians and will continue to do so. His vote for the American Rescue plan provided $1400 to some Georgians, costing $15,000 per household in the future. That bill will pay to rescue union pension plans, mismanaged blue states, and punish Georgia with a cut in federal funds because our governor did not kill our economy with draconian lockdowns. The effect of that massive spending has accelerated inflation in commodity and housing prices. Lumber, beef, wheat, and even coffee are all going up:

“We’re getting a dramatic spike up in all the commodities at this point in time. And right now wage increases aren’t coming nearly at the same pace as what all these basic inputs in the economy are going up at,” [Piper Sandler chief market technician Craig] Johnson said. “That’s why I think there’s a greater attention to all the commodities across the board right now, because interest rates are going up and all these inflationary commodities are all advancing in price.”

If you make less than $200,000 a year, you may not see a federal tax increase, but the wages you make will have less buying power. Warnock will vote for another massive spending bill that calls itself an infrastructure plan but spends only about 5% of the funds on roads and bridges. The additional spending will raise the cost of living for working, middle and upper-middle-class Georgians through additional inflation.

Warnock will also vote for the Equality Act, the PRO Act, and the gun control bill. The Equality Act will makes girls and women less safe by requiring biological men and boys to be allowed into their private spaces. It will also punish churches that do not subscribe to the left-wing social agenda. The PRO Act will force Georgians to join unions, eliminating Right to Work laws, and severely limit the opportunities for gig work, freelancers, and independent contractors. The bills currently on the floor pushing “common-sense gun control” will tax ammunition and have onerous registration fees for standard equipment on some firearms, making them prohibitive for some people to own.

It is past time for Republicans to force Georgia politicians like Abrams and Warnock to get down to issues and the details of how their decisions affect Georgia families. Their “Jim Crow” narrative is tired, an insult to the state and from the middle of the last century. It degrades the suffering of those who lived through it, memories of those who changed it, and the people living in the state today. They only use it to avoid talking about the implications of the policies they support and vote for.