Former President Trump Lambasts Media for Biased Election Coverage, ‘Other Than That, Happy Easter!’

On Friday night, President Trump released a statement trashing the “Fake News Media” for their biased coverage of the election and election challenges.

“Why is it that every time the 2020 ELECTION FRAUD is discussed, the Fake News Media consistently states that such charges are baseless, unfounded, unwarranted, etc.?” Trump asked. “Sadly, there was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, and many very angry people understand that. With each passing day, and unfortunately for the Radical Left CRAZIES, more and more facts are coming out.”

Trump concluded his statement by adding, “Other than that, Happy Easter!”

Last month, a judge ruled that the Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, broke state law when she unilaterally changed election rules concerning absentee balloting in the 2020 election. This ruling legitimized a key claim made by the Trump legal team in its challenges to the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, the Arizona Senate hired an independent team to audit the results of the presidential election in Maricopa County.

“This kind of action is necessary for continued election reform and to ensure integrity for all future elections,” Ellis told PJ Media. “Every state legislature’s first duty moving forward is to ensure no future election is corrupted and irredeemably compromised like 2020 was. In a very short window last November, state legislatures including Arizona failed to fulfill their constitutional obligation to protect election integrity. States have asked me what they can do now moving forward. This is a good step, and there’s a lot more work to do. This is not over.”

