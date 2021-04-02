CNN's Chris Cuomo Claims White People Take 'Comfort' in Racism

On Thursday evening, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo made the bizarre claim that white Americans take “comfort” in being racist, amongst other absurd claims.

The comments came during the transition between Cuomo’s show and CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, while Cuomo and Lemon were discussing testimony during the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

“There’s an amazing opportunity for the majority, today, in watching the trial of George Floyd’s murder,” Cuomo said. “And very often white people come to a conclusion that, you know what, I don’t really understand this, I don’t live it, I don’t feel it. But often it ends there because it’s hard to get that different perspective.”

Of course Lemon agreed, but Cuomo took his desperate virtue-signaling a step further by claiming to have even less faith in white people than he did. Cuomo told Lemon, “I think that you’re putting more faith in [white] people’s ability to do this than I have right now. See the humanity in George Floyd, well that requires humanity in the seer.”

So brave of you, Chris Cuomo. So brave.

Oh, but he wasn’t done.

“You know, we often say the minority can’t change racism or systemic injustice, the majority has to. But does it want to?” Cuomo continued. “Isn’t there a convenience, isn’t there a comfort in being able to excuse anything that an officer does by saying, you’re anti-police, you choose to see that.”

White people bad! Don’t you get it. And, of course, Chris Cuomo, who is white and had a privileged upbringing, is going to lecture the public about how racist they are, while exempting himself from the broad brush he painted white Americans with.

“And you don’t choose to see what is in such abundance in this trial right now, which is just a pain of people who feel that ‘there but for the grace [of God go I].’ And my question is I really hope that people are watching what’s happening right now not through the lens of politics but through the lens of people. And do you see that pain, don’t you want to stop that pain, don’t you want less of that pain. I’ll listen to what you have to say.”

In other words, if you don’t buy into the claim that Derek Chauvin is guilty by default, that any time a minority is killed by a police officer that there was a racial motive, you are part of the problem. You take “comfort” in racism and making excuses for police, who have just as much a right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence as all Americans.

The fact is, 84 percent of Americans approved of the firing of the officers involved in George Floyd’s death, and 78 percent of Americans believed Chauvin should face charges in the death of George Floyd. To suggest white people are dismissive of police brutality or racism, particularly in the context of a case where no racial motive has been proven yet, is shameless virtue-signaling from a man who epitomizes the white privilege that the Left hates so much.

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.