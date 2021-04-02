The Kruiser Kabana Episode 112: Good Friday and Transcendence

It’s a bit of a departure for the Kabana podcast today. Please indulge me, dear listeners.

We are now in the midst of what many Christian traditions refer to as the Easter Triduum. Here is a brief explanation:

The summit of the Liturgical Year is the Easter Triduum—from the evening of Holy Thursday to the evening of Easter Sunday. Though chronologically three days, they are liturgically one day unfolding for us the unity of Christ’s Paschal Mystery. The single celebration of the Triduum marks the end of the Lenten season, and leads to the Mass of the Resurrection of the Lord at the Easter Vigil.

As most of you know, I am a Roman Catholic. The Church views the Triduum as a separate liturgical season between the Lenten season (40 days) and Easter Season (50 days). It is a time of deep prayer, reflection, and ultimately, rejoicing.

Last year, the pandemic interfered with proper worship during Lent, the Triduum, and Easter. Things are getting back to normal this year. The “new normal,” anyway. I have to reserve a spot at Mass these days but at least I can go now and that makes me very happy.

Anyway, I have some rambling reflections here that I thought about for a few minutes on Thursday morning. I should have written them down because they were well-thought-out at the time. Thursdays are my busiest days though, and it was hours before I’d got around to recording this. Good thing you’re all used to my mental meanderings.

Please excuse my nasal, ragged, tired voice. I spent an hour recording Townhall’s “Triggered” podcast with my friends Matt Vespa and Storm Paglia, then went right into over three hours of our weekly VIP Gold live chat, “Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Four hours of being on is a bit much even for me.

Happy Easter!

