AOC Defames Trump, and Now She Better Lawyer Up

It’s common for leftists to refer to Trump in the most luridly negative ways they can come up with, and to insert these references everywhere they can, no matter how inappropriate, so as to demoralize patriots and give them the impression that the left’s cultural victory and hegemony are total. Just the other day, by way of example, I was innocently reading the local sports section and saw a columnist decrying gambling in baseball and saying that with a “convicted felon” in the White House, what could anyone expect? Generally, however, the left’s claims about Trump, while wildly misleading and tendentious, aren’t legally actionable. Leftist darling AOC, however, has just crossed the line.

On Friday afternoon, as the controversy over Dan Bongino and Pam Bondi was raging, the left’s next senator from New York or (egad) presidential candidate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Would You Like An Olive?) posted this on X: “Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2025

Interesting question. Here’s another question, one for AOC to ponder: Who would have thought that a sitting congresswoman would openly defame the president of the United States in such a craven fashion?

AOC sent this post, moreover, from her personal X account, not her congressional account, making a case for congressional immunity extremely difficult to make.

The left’s great fake Bronxite hope could soon find herself in a heap of legal trouble. Remember what happened to ABC News and one of its leading propagandists, the far-left apparatchik George Stephanopoulos: Fox News Digital reported back in Dec. 2024 that “ABC News and their top anchor George Stephanopoulos have reached a settlement with Donald Trump in his defamation suit, which will result in the news network paying the president-elect $15 million.”

Stephanopoulos and ABC News also issued a statement: “ABC News and George Stephanopoulos regret statements regarding President Donald J. Trump made during an interview by George Stephanopoulos with Rep. Nancy Mace on ABC’s This Week on March 10, 2024.”

Why did ABC and Stephanopoulos have to give Trump $15 million and issue a statement of “regret”? Trump “filed a defamation suit against Stephanopoulos after he asserted that Trump was found ‘liable for rape’ in a civil case during a contentious interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., last March.”

Stephanopoulos was played “a clip of Mace discussing being a victim of rape,” and then asked her, "How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?" The rabidly partisan pseudo-journalist continued: "You've endorsed Donald Trump for president. Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape."

Stephanopoulos was referring to fantasist E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Trump raped her many years ago in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room. Back in Sept. 2024, Trump’s attorney Will Scharf dissected Carroll’s claim, making it clear yet again that no sentient human being should have taken her story seriously. Scharf pointed out the obvious fact that Carroll’s story "at its heart is an utterly implausible, he said she said story."

Serious allegations of this kind are supposed to be established on the basis of evidence and witnesses, but Scharf noted that in this case, there was “no corroboration for anything” that Carroll claimed about what went on between her and Trump. Carroll’s attorneys never produced any “corroborating witnesses” or “confirmatory DNA.” She filed no police report at the time of the supposed rape, and "was unable to identify when this incident occurred until quite recently. No surveillance evidence or witnesses have ever been found or come forward confirming any asked of E Jean Carroll’s story."

Nevertheless, Stephanopoulos repeated his claim that Trump was found “liable for rape” no fewer than ten times during his interview with Mace. The jury in the Carroll case actually held Trump liable for "sexual abuse." Fox explains that “sexual abuse” has a distinct definition under New York law, and is not the same thing as rape. Despite that fact, Stephanopoulos was initially defiant, telling “comedian” Stephen Colbert: "Trump sued me because I used the word ‘rape,’ even though a judge said that’s in fact what did happen. We filed a motion to dismiss."

The judge didn’t say that. Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote that Carroll did not prove that Trump had raped her “within the meaning of the New York Penal Law,” but that didn’t mean “that she failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’" This established that Kaplan hated Trump as much as Stephanopoulos does, but it didn’t establish that he was found “liable for rape.” In fact, Kaplan stated just the opposite, albeit with regret.

And now AOC has done the same thing Stephanopoulos did. She only did it once, however, whereas Stephanopoulos did it ten times. ABC News and Stephanopoulos paid Trump $15 million. So should AOC be prepared to fork over $1.5 million to Orange Man Bad? Lovers of justice can hope.

