The Morning Briefing: Yeah, Biden's a Mess But Republicans Can't Get Cocky

The dumpster fire of awful that is the J.R. Biden administration never stops burning for a moment, which is obviously bad for the country right now but should help the Republicans steamroll to big victories in next year’s midterm election.

Heavy on the should.

Many of us are fond of reminding people that one should never underestimate the ability of the Republican party to completely screw things up. GOP history is littered with missed layups. While next year is looking pretty idiot-proof at the moment, the train wreck potential should not be forgotten.

Let’s kick off the week with a quick survey of what is falling apart for Gropey Joe these days.

Rick wrote over the weekend about the immigration monkey on Biden’s back:

The past week has seen an unraveling of the Democratic coalition that elected Joe Biden president. And the issue that set it off was Joe Biden’s grand vision of fixing the immigration system. But Biden’s vision didn’t account for the realities at the southern border. And the catalyst was the Haitian exodus to the United States that didn’t work out for the newcomers or Joe Biden’s government. The images of CPB agents on horseback trying to protect the border were tailor-made for activists eager to compare anything and everything the Border Patrol does to slavery and racism. They gratefully pounced on the images, using them to illustrate…something bad. And this forced the usual suspects in the activist community to respond. Mainstream Democrats criticized Biden for the treatment of the Haitians. So did the Hispanic Caucus, the Black Caucus, the Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Progressive Caucus, and 17 Democratic attorneys general. If you get the feeling that Biden’s radical friends are starting to desert him, you’d be right.

Democrats are routinely awful on border and immigration issues, so it takes a real special talent for a Democratic administration to lose the support of other Democrats like that. Biden’s tone-deaf response to his zillionth border mess since he took office was to employ a familiar Dem tactic: throw law enforcement under the bus, which Lincoln wrote about.

The Afghanistan fiasco isn’t going away either:

The FBI in El Paso has received a referral from military police at the Army’s Doña Ana Complex camp in Fort Bliss asking the bureau to investigate an assault on a female soldier by some recently arrived Afghan refugees. Sources told El Paso TV station KVIA that the woman was not sexually assaulted and her injuries did not require hospitalization. According to KVIA, the assault occurred around midnight in the Fort Bliss parking lot, where the female soldier was preparing to report for duty.

Republicans are already starting to use this disaster of a presidency to taint Democrats who are running next year. If the election were this year, Dems would have to run screaming from Biden’s record to have any hope of winning at all.

There is no reasonable expectation that anything this president and his puppet masters do will ever get better. The Democrats’ fortunes aren’t going to dramatically improve by this time next year.

The danger for Republicans right now is overconfidence. The party and its 2022 candidates can’t get lazy and start assuming victory. They also have to keep an eye on what kind of election shenanigans the Democrats are undoubtedly going to try and get away with in the name of COVID next year.

There’s a golden opportunity for the Republican party to have a big year in 2022 but everyone involved needs to remain focused.

And hope that the country survives the Biden wrecking ball.

