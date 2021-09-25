You Don't Say! Florida COVID Cases See Massive Drop for Third Consecutive Week

Another 54,109 people in the state tested positive for the coronavirus during the week ending Thursday, but that’s more than a 40 percent drop in new cases from the week before.

Although more than 2,000 deaths were reported — pushing the toll to 53,580 — that’s also a decline in newly-recorded deaths from the prior week.

Overall, about 60 percent of Sunshine State residents over age 12 are fully vaccinated, and 71 percent — in excess of13.5 million — have gotten at least one shot. Nearly 320,000 Floridians have also received a booster shot.

In the wealthier South Florida counties of Broward and Palm Beach, about three-fourths of the eligible population has received at least one shot, on par with the national average.

Across the state with the highest percentage of people over age 65 in the U.S., only about 6,500 Floridians currently are hospitalized with COVID-19; by comparison, roughly 8.500 were hospitalized the previous week, and during the first week of September, that number was nearly 11,000.

Even with about 230 deaths per day attributed to the coronavirus — and defining a “COVID death” can be complicated — in Florida this summer, that’s around the same number of daily deaths from heart disease and only slightly more than cancer deaths per day, according to the state’s Public Health Department.

Even with schools now open, many maskless? And college football super spreaders every weekend? Almost as if this was a seasonal wave that hit even an above-average vaccinated state hard & is now receding. https://t.co/AwMx8uLK89 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 25, 2021

Since the pandemic began, corporate media has been publishing misinformation and outright lies about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Knowing the first-term executive is likely headlining a deep Republican field for 2024, they won’t let up on their hatred and crackpot theories.