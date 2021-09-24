WhipGate Photographer Says 'I've Never Seen Them Whip Anyone'

The man behind the polarizing #WhipGate photos told El Paso’s KTSM News that “I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” and that his own photos “can be misconstrued” when seen out of context.

Photographer Paul Ratje is based out of Las Cruces and, according to the report, took the shots from the Mexican side of the border.

In a sane world that ought to be enough to put the ginned-up #WhipGate controversy to rest, but this is not a sane world.

No one on the left is backing down, as I noted in this week’s Insanity Wrap:

MSNBC devoted a full five-minute segment to it on Monday, warning that the photo “might be tough to look at, but it’s important to look at.” It’s very difficult to see a horseback rider ride his horse. PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor chose to share this bit of fake news with her 1.2 million Twitter followers. As of this writing, there is no “fake news” warning on Alcindor’s or anyone else’s sharing of #WhipGate.

As I reported for our VIP supporters earlier on Friday, Presidentish Joe Biden himself took the Left’s #WhipGate lies and really made them his own.

It wasn’t enough for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to call the harmless images “horrific.” In a similar vein, alleged Vice President Kamala Harris said that she was “deeply troubled” by the pictures of men riding horses and not whipping anyone with the whips they weren’t holding. Even more over the top — predictably — was Congrescritter Maxine Walters who said it “was worse than what we witnessed and slavery.”

Uh-huh.

Apparently not impressed, Biden took it even further. On Friday morning at one of his rare press conferences, Biden said, “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.”

No one was run over. No one was strapped. It wasn’t outrageous — and for that, I’m afraid, some perfectly innocent border agents will indeed be made to pay.

Even worse, they’ll be made to pay by their own boss, the empty suit at the top who is supposed to have their backs.

Do please note however that the narrative has been slightly altered since Monday. They aren’t claiming “whipped” any longer, because anyone with eyeballs can see there was no whipping. Instead, Democrats are going with less-precise euphemisms like “strapped” or “beaten.”

So who are you going to believe, Ratje’s photographs or the unhinged claims of desperate Democrats?