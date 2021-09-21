Insanity Wrap: Media Drives #WhipGate Fake News About Border Guards Whipping Haitians

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. The whipped-up media frenzy over #WhipGate on the Texas border is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Doctors treating sick people is so passé

So are colleges that prepare young people for the real world

Reconciliation madness, however, is the new hotness

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

ICU nurse at Baptist Hospital in Miami tells protesters not to come to the hospital if they get sick and aren’t vaccinated pic.twitter.com/CgndtRYpCr — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2021

Maybe Insanity Wrap is just old-fashioned, but we still believe that hospitals and doctor’s offices are where sick people go to get treated.

No matter how they got sick.

#WhipGate: The Media Beats Another Dead Horse

Haitian migrants appeared to be getting chased off with whip-like devices used by border agents. https://t.co/XiX0FkcQji — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2021

“Whip-like devices.”

They’re called reins. They’re how riders direct their horses.

Nobody was whipped. Nobody even appeared to get whipped, as TMZ weaselly worded it.

“That photo shows an agent grabbing a t-shirt sleeve. The video shows agents trying to keep control of their horses as they seem to be startled by many people around,” pointed out one Twitter rando.

Or as another random Tweeter put it, “It’s amazing how yesterday it was accurately reported that this agent was grabbing the fella’s shirt. Today it has become that he was whipping the guy.”

Indeed.

Near as Insanity Wrap can tell, the #WhipGate frenzy began with this El Paso Times report by Martha Pskowski, who could use a lesson or three in horsemanship.

27 years old and knows literally nothing, Insanity Wrap would wager.

Joy Reid wants to know, “Are these images from 2021 or 1851?”

MSNBC devoted a full five-minute segment to it on Monday, warning that the photo “might be tough to look at, but it’s important to look at.”

It’s very difficult to see a horseback rider ride his horse.

Despite there being no whip and no whipping, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor chose to share this bit of fake news with her 1.2 million Twitter followers. As of this writing, there is no “fake news” warning on Alcindor’s or anyone else’s sharing of #WhipGate.

#WhipGate has been repeated without any substantiating reporting by idiot-savant narrative-peddlers at USA Today, Reuters, AZ Central, people on Twitter even more (in)famous than Alcindor…

…and even Presidentish Joe Biden’s White House:

Secretary Mayorkas visited Del Rio today and witnessed the extraordinary work of DHS personnel. The footage is extremely troubling and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken. We are committed to processing migrants in a safe, orderly, and humane way. We can and must do this in a way that ensures the safety and dignity of migrants.

Pretty much the entire Blue Check Mafia beclowned themselves on this one.

But as anyone who has ridden Western could tell you, racing around on horses — particularly after fleeing suspects, we imagine — involves a lot of rein action.

Nevertheless, Insanity Wrap suspects this fake news story isn’t over yet — not so long as the Left believes they can make more political hay out of it.

Recommended: Biden Wants to Beat the Heat: Old Man Yells at Sunny Skies

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Do please read Robby Soave’s entire writeup. It really will be worth your time.

Insanity Wrap chose not to excerpt any of it because you need the gestalt of the piece to really soak up the absurdities.

But we do want to ask a question before you click over: Is there anyone left who still believes college is where people go to become more knowledgeable about the world?

It’s sad, but those few people are today’s craziest people in the world.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

THIS IS CHILD ABUSE.@GovKathyHochul YOU ARE A CHILD ABUSER pic.twitter.com/a2a9jKNyTx — Science Mom (@456trainMama) September 18, 2021

One of Insanity Wrap’s least-favorite Hollywood and/or social media tropes is the Wise Toddler — the young child who, despite having basically zero education or real-world experience, is always smarter and more worldly than the adults.

Especially if the adult is one of those evil white male types.

Yet here we are, watching a viral video of a toddler with more good sense than the Governor of New York.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Half of Americans Call Jan. 6 Suspects ‘Political Prisoners’

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Wait’ll you see what George Landrith just found in the Democrat’s monstrosity “infrastructure” legislation:

For a specific instance, this means forcing a $7.5 billion purchase of electric vehicles onto government agencies. A large contingent of the trucks will be dedicated to the U.S. Postal Service despite the fact that the organization already chose a fleet of vehicles with a deal that it kick-started in February. USPS announced it would buy up to 165,000 trucks at potential cost of $6 billion.

What’s this mean?

Will the Post Office be forced to screw over Oshkosh, with whom they agreed to buy a fleet of new trucks, both gas and electric?

Will the Post Office be forced to take delivery, despite running multibillion-dollar deficits, of additional trucks they don’t need?

Stay tuned. With this much money slushing around, there’s bound to be more than a few comically large screwups.

And if you can’t laugh, you can drink.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap apologizes for nothing.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.