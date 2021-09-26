Congressman Wants to 'Professionalize' the Pentagon's Search for a UFO Explanation

Arizona Democrat and Iraq War veteran Rep. Ruben Gallego, who chairs the Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, is very concerned that the nation’s national security agencies aren’t taking the subject of UFOs seriously. He helped push through a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act this past week to create a permanent office under the secretary of Defense to oversee “the timely and consistent reporting” of what the military calls “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

The office would gather the information and report to Congress at least once a year.