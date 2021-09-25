Illegal Haitians Cleared From Under Del Rio Bridge in Record Time, but Don't Worry, 20k More Are on Their Way to the Border

Six days ago, there were 15,000 mostly Haitian refugees camped under a bridge near Del Rio, Texas. Saturday’s dawn saw nary a trace of them. Where did they all go?

The campsite has been cleared and bulldozed #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/oVerehFad8 — Will Carr (@WillCarr) September 24, 2021

Some were sent home on flights back to Haiti. Others returned to Mexico voluntarily — we’re told. But many were also processed and released into the United States, according to numerous reports.

The speed with which the removal happened was remarkable. Rarely has the government moved so swiftly to solve a problem. But the Haitians had become a political embarrassment for Joe Biden — especially after Border Patrol agents on horseback were caught doing their jobs. They weren’t polite in telling people not to rush the border, they didn’t say “please” and “thank you,” and besides, many CBP agents are white and the Haitians are black.

So of course, this gave the racialists an opening that they promptly exploited.

Washington Post: