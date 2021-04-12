The Morning Briefing: John Boehner Reminds Conservatives Why We Didn't Like Him

Top O’ the Briefing

Someone Let Boehner Off His Barstool

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The voices in my head are having a superspreader event.

I sincerely hope you all had a wonderful weekend. I had my second Pfizer shot and a beer chaser, which I figured would work better than aspirin.

Self medicating has its moments.

It’s no secret that almost all members of Congress have egos that are disproportionately sized relative to their actual popularity. One of the unfortunate consequences of these big heads is that they all think that they should write memoirs. I don’t even want to read about the few members of Congress who I like.

I definitely don’t want to read about John Boehner.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives has a new memoir coming out this week and he has been spending most of his book tour crapping on other Republicans, which he also does in the book. Like so many Republicans who never really did anything helpful for the party, Boehner has figured out that he can get more face time with the thoroughly corrupt mainstream media if he bashes Republicans all the time.

Boehner has been doing pre-publicity for the book for a couple of weeks and it’s safe to say there won’t be a lot of conservatives lining up to buy the old sot a drink. Tyler wrote at the beginning of the month about Boehner going off on the very people who made him Speaker:

The article focuses on the new Congress of 2011 after the Republican banner year of 2010. Boehner recalled trying to explain to the freshman representatives “how to actually get things done.” “A lot of that went straight through the ears of most of them, especially the ones who didn’t have brains that got in the way. Incrementalism? Compromise? That wasn’t their thing. A lot of them wanted to blow up Washington. That’s why they thought they were elected,” the former GOP leader wrote.

He’s complaining, of course, about the Tea Party Republicans who were elected in 2010. The feckless establishment Republicans hate them, for the most part. Johnny Boozesweat can revise this history all he wants but the simple fact of the matter is this: he only became Speaker because the Tea Party movement formed in 2009 to save the GOP from itself. After Barack Obama was elected, Beltway Republicans were flailing and lost. James Carville predicted that the party was about to begin a lengthy exile from power and there really was no reason to believe he was wrong.

Boehner was an idiot about it all then and he’s still an idiot.

Robert Spencer wrote a piece over the weekend previewing Boehner’s latest useful idiot turn, this time on CBS Sunday Morning:

No one could possibly be glad to see former House Speaker John Boehner (R-McCain) back in the arena, with the possible exception of his ideological kin such as Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, but he is newly useful to the political and media elites, and so we are once again being treated to his leathery visage on the morning shows. Boehner, you see, has a new memoir out in which he viciously slams Trump and other Republican leaders, thus giving the media a new example they can trot out of what Republicans really ought to be: docile, submissive, supportive of the leftist agenda, and vituperatively hostile to Republicans who genuinely oppose the political establishment. On CBS Sunday Morning set to air on April 11, Boehner reserved particular venom for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whom he called “political terrorists.”

Cruz is the monster under Boehner’s bed. He complains about him almost reflexively. If his mouth is open near a camera there’s a good chance that he’ll whine about Cruz.

The most insidious thing about Boehner’s lapdog tour is that he’s pimping the Democrat media lies about January 6th:

What’s really unfortunate is that Boehner, who is throwing his party colleagues under the bus to sell his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir, also carries water for the increasingly ridiculous establishment narrative that the January 6 Capitol riot constituted an “insurrection” incited by Trump, despite the fact that no one involved seems to have had any guns, and Trump didn’t tell anyone to storm the Capitol building or do anything but protest peacefully.

Any Republican (looking at you, Liz Cheney) parroting these lies is doing the bidding of some of the most partisan, anti-American Democrats in this nation’s history. The MSM is evil right now and anyone aiding and abetting them is evil too.

John Boehner was a useless Speaker of the House. He was really good at grandstanding and not so much on getting anything done. He was fond of blaming his ineptitude on those uppity Tea Part types. The reality was that Boehner was the epitome of everything that was wrong with the pre-Trump GOP. Deep down, the squishes know that they were and are useless, that’s why they act out so much. Boehner won’t be remembered kindly by conservatives, history, or the media liberals he’s been sucking up to all month. In fact, it’s the latter group that will probably savage him the most once he ceases being useful.

Which he never was to Republicans.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Jersey Mike’s Donated 100% of Sales From 1,900 Stores in Their Biggest ‘Day of Giving’ in 11 Years 💰 March culminated in @jerseymikes locations across the US donating 100% of sales—not just profits—to local charities. #GoodNews https://t.co/2O2EpQEssP — Good News Network (@goodnewsnetwork) April 11, 2021

