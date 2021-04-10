Republican Turncoat John Boehner Calls Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz ‘Political Terrorists’

No one could possibly be glad to see former House Speaker John Boehner (R-McCain) back in the arena, with the possible exception of his ideological kin such as Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski, but he is newly useful to the political and media elites, and so we are once again being treated to his leathery visage on the morning shows. Boehner, you see, has a new memoir out in which he viciously slams Trump and other Republican leaders, thus giving the media a new example they can trot out of what Republicans really ought to be: docile, submissive, supportive of the leftist agenda, and vituperatively hostile to Republicans who genuinely oppose the political establishment. On CBS Sunday Morning set to air on April 11, Boehner reserved particular venom for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whom he called “political terrorists.”

CBS Sunday Morning’s John Dickerson served up the softball, saying to Boehner: “You call some of these members ‘political terrorists.’”

“Oh, yeah,” Boehner replied without hesitation, “Jim Jordan especially, my colleague from Ohio. I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart – never building anything, never putting anything together.”

Yes, of course, because we all know how much the likes of Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Old Joe Biden’s handlers, who are among the most partisan and uncompromising lawmakers in American history, want to build things and put things together.

Boehner took a shot at Ted Cruz as well, after first saying that he wouldn’t: “I don’t beat anybody up, it’s – not really my style, except that jerk. … Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, make a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re gonna go make more noise, raise more money, and – it’s really, it’s unfortunate.”

What’s really unfortunate is that Boehner, who is throwing his party colleagues under the bus to sell his new book, On the House: A Washington Memoir, also carries water for the increasingly ridiculous establishment narrative that the January 6 Capitol riot constituted an “insurrection” incited by Trump, despite the fact that no one involved seems to have had any guns, and Trump didn’t tell anyone to storm the Capitol building or do anything but protest peacefully. According to Boehner, Trump incited this bogus insurrection “for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the [expletive] he’s been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November.”

CBS added that “Boehner and Dickerson also discuss how Congress has changed as a result of a group of extremists and how they threaten the health of the institution and the Republican Party, as well as how he is spending his time now that he is out of office.”

Boehner is a member of the single-party political elite that holds sway in Washington. As speaker, he was part of the controlled opposition, and is now engaged here in an act of defaming and attempting to destroy members of the genuine opposition. As for his use of the word “terrorist,” it’s noteworthy that back in September 2014, as speaker of the House, he voted in favor of aid to Syrian jihad groups that were ostensibly fighting against the Islamic State. The New York Times noted the “rare unity between House Speaker John A. Boehner of Ohio and Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, the minority leader.”

Boehner would never have dreamed of calling the Syrian recipients of that American aid “terrorists,” yet Breitbart reported at the time that “the US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA), Al Nusra Front, and the Islamic State have paired together in order to fight President Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian Armed Forces, according to statements from multiple commanders from within the FSA. ‘We are collaborating with the Islamic State and the Nusra Front by attacking the Syrian Army’s gatherings in… Qalamoun,’ said Bassel Idriss, a commander of a Free Syrian Army brigade.”

In July 2013, Free Syrian Army fighters entered the Christian village of Oum Sharshouh and began burning down houses and terrorizing the population, forcing 250 Christian families to flee the area. Worthy News reported that just two days later, Free Syrian Army rebels “targeted the residents of al-Duwayr/Douar, a Christian village close to the city of Homs and near Syria’s border with Lebanon…. Around 350 armed militants forcefully entered the homes of Christian families who were all rounded-up in the main square of the village and then summarily executed.” And in September 2013, a day after Secretary of State John Kerry praised the Free Syrian Army as “a real moderate opposition,” the FSA took to the Internet to post videos of its attack on the ancient Syrian Christian city of Maaloula.

But for the unspeakable John Boehner, Jim Jordan and Ted Cruz are terrorists; the Free Syrian Army is not. All in a day’s work for the controlled opposition.